Five Cases of Malaria Detected Within U.S. Borders After Two Decades

(CTN News) – For the first time in two decades, malaria infections have been confirmed in people who did not travel outside the United States, leading federal health authorities to warn about the potential for mosquito-borne disease transmission within the nation’s borders.

Confirmed malaria cases have emerged in four individuals in Sarasota County, Fla., and one in Cameron County, Tex., between late May and June through local transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that all infected individuals have received treatment and are in the process of recovery, while health officials remain vigilant for any additional cases.

Malaria, once endemic but declared eliminated in the United States in 1951, typically affects approximately 2,000 people each year, with all cases previously linked to travel abroad. However, in recent months, a handful of cases have been reported where travel history was not a factor.

While the CDC emphasizes that the risk of contracting malaria in the United States remains extremely low, experts suggest that Americans should be aware of the possibility and take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

Brian Grimberg, an associate professor of pathology and international health at Case Western Reserve University, reassures the public that it is not a time for panic. However, he emphasizes the importance of awareness, noting that malaria is rarely a concern for Americans unless they travel internationally.

Malaria is a serious disease characterized by fevers, headaches, chills, and flu-like illness. Globally, over 240 million infections occur annually, with 95 percent of cases in African countries.

In the United States, the CDC was established to combat the spread of malaria, once a major public health threat. Efforts to control the disease, including the use of insecticides like DDT and the draining of swamps, were largely successful, resulting in the decline of malaria as a significant concern.

According to the CDC, the last recorded instance of local transmission occurred in 2003 when eight people were infected in Palm Beach County, Fla..

Among the five recent cases discovered between May and June, the malaria parasite species identified is P. vivax, which is less likely to cause severe disease. Nevertheless, if left untreated, it can lead to relapsing episodes.

Treatment for malaria is generally accessible in the United States, with health officials advising prompt evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for individuals suspecting they have contracted the disease. Swift and appropriate treatment can lead to a quick recovery.

To minimize the risk of malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, the CDC urges the public to apply insect repellent, utilize window and door screens, and regularly eliminate standing water from items such as tires, bird baths, buckets, and trash containers.

For those traveling overseas, packing bug spray, opting for accommodations with air conditioning or window and door screens, or sleeping under a mosquito net is recommended.

The agency also advises hospitals to have readily available malaria tests and stock up on treatments. Public health officials are encouraged to have plans in place for rapid identification, prevention, and control measures.