Income Tax Department Has Received Over 6 Crore ITRs As Of 6.30 Pm Today

(CTN News) – The income tax department said on Sunday that more than 6 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for fiscal year 2022-23 so far, out of which about 27 lakh ITRs have been filed on July 30.

The I-T department tweeted. “More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), of which about 26.76 lakh have been filed today until 6.30 pm! “, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

It has been reported that the number of ITRs filed until the 31st of July is higher than the number of returns filed last year.

In addition, the department said that more than 1.30 crore successful logins have been made on the e-filing portal in the last 24 hours.

As part of our effort to provide taxpayers with support for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and we are providing support via calls, live chats, WebEx sessions and social media,” the department tweeted.

A total of 5.83 crore ITRs were filed for the fiscal year 2022-23 until 1 pm on Sunday, the department said earlier. Over 46 lakh successful logins to the e-filing portal were seen up to 1 pm on Sunday, the department said.

There is a deadline of July 31 for salaried class members and those who do not have to get their accounts audited to file their income tax returns for the previous year.

A CBDT chairperson, Nitin Gupta, stated that over 4 crore ITRs were filed for the 2022-23 financial year, with about 7% of these being first-time filers or new to the process.

He stated that he had processed more than half of these ITRs and that 80 lakh refunds had been made so far.

The “shortage of manpower at every level was impeding our efforts to provide even greater results,” Gupta had said, urging Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give a “quick approval” to the department’s cadre restructuring proposal, he had said.

A parliamentary panel on July 27 requested the finance ministry to expeditiously introduce a common ITR form in order to make it easier for individuals and non-business taxpayers to file their ITRs.

In November of last year, the ministry had proposed to come out with a user-friendly form that would be used to file all income tax returns, except for trusts and non-profit organisations.

The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, had earlier raised the issue of difficulties people face in filing their income tax returns and urged the tax department to simplify the process and make it more customer-friendly for the taxpayer.

SEE ALSO:

Pressure on the Bank of England: A Closer Look at Interest Rate Hikes