Crow Wing County Amber Alert Canceled: Child Found Safe, Suspect Arrested

(CTN News) – The Amber Alert issued on Saturday night has been canceled as the suspect has been arrested and a 2-year-old boy has been found safe, following the Amber Alert issued Saturday night.

As a result of an Amber Alert issued by the Becker Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police were looking for a 2-year-old boy who had been abducted.

It has also been reported that a 41-year-old man who shares the same last name as the boy is also being sought in connection with the disappearance of the boy at approximately 7:26 p.m. on Saturday.

The BCA canceled the Amber Alert at approximately 5:44 a.m. on Sunday morning, the BCA canceled the alert, stating that the boy was found safe and that the suspect had been arrested.

According to the Becker Police Department, in a news release released Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a domestic assault at a residence on Rolling Ridge Road, where they met with a woman who had been assaulted.

It is believed that the suspect left the scene of the crime in a vehicle with the victim’s 2-year-old son inside.

Currently, there is a court order which prevents the suspect from having any contact with the child.

As a result of the circumstances of the call, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was contacted, and an Amber Alert was issued to assist in locating the juvenile, according to police reports.

It was about 12:30 a.m. a few days ago, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a homeowner in Baxter who told them there were lights on in a shed and they saw movement inside. This is a home that had ties to the suspect.

After setting up a perimeter, the police were able to bring the suspect into custody after approximately 3.5 hours of negotiation. It was found that the child was in good health.

As a result of his contact with the Baxter Amber Alert Police Department, the suspect was booked into the Crown Wing County Jail for probable cause charges related to his contact with the police department.

The Becker Police Department is seeking charges against him related to domestic assault, violation of an order for protection, threats of violence, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle through a long form complaint through the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.

As of yet, no formal charges have been filed against the suspect.

