Hunter Biden, Son Of Joe Biden, Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

(CTN News) – His lawyer and court documents indicate that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two federal tax charges and seek a separate agreement on a firearms charge.

His lawyer confirmed on Tuesday that Hunter will take responsibility for two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes when due in accordance with his plea agreement.

Lawyer Christopher Clark said a separate firearms charge “will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be included in the plea agreement”. “Pretrial diversion” refers to an agreement between defendants and prosecutors that allows rehabilitation instead of prison.

Hunter Biden is charged with possession of a Colt Cobra 38 special handgun for 11 days in October 2018 despite knowing he was a drug user. If convicted, the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison

During a period of turmoil and addiction in his life, Hunter made mistakes he believes he should take responsibility for. Clark said that he is looking forward to continuing his recovery.

In a court filing, prosecutors also described the agreements.

A federal judge would have to approve any deal between Hunter Biden and prosecutors.

The agreement is expected to put an end to a years-long federal probe into the younger Biden’s business and personal dealings that has long caused his father political headaches while fueling right-wing criticism.

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he rebuilds his life,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said. There will be no further comment from us.”

It probes the younger Biden’s explosive foreign business deals after his father became vice president in 2008 and dates back at least to 2018.

Hunter Biden’s battles with addiction became more public as his father prepared to run for president in 2020. As a result of Beau Biden’s brain cancer death in 2015, Joe Biden’s struggles were compounded.

The president, a Democrat, has not been implicated in any wrongdoing, but Republican political opponents have long seized on allegations against his son as evidence of wider malfeasance. Hunter Biden is currently being investigated separately by House Republicans.

Rep. James Comer, who leads the congressional investigation, tweeted on Tuesday: “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist.”

Republicans have uncovered growing evidence that the Bidens engaged in corruption, influence peddling, and bribery.

The US House of Representatives impeached former President Donald Trump over alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine to provide damaging information on Hunter Biden’s business interests in the country. A Senate trial resulted in his acquittal.

He described Hunter Biden’s deal as “mere traffic ticket” on his Truth Social platform. Currently, the former president is facing both state and federal charges in two separate cases, as well as multiple ongoing criminal investigations.

It is unclear when Hunter Biden will appear in the Delaware court where the agreements will be filed. California is where he lives.

It is unclear when Hunter Biden will appear in the Delaware court where the agreements will be filed. California is his home state.

SEE ALSO:

Boris Johnson Denied Special Access to UK Parliament as MPs Endorse Report which Said he Lied