Andrew Tate Charged with Rape and Human Trafficking in Romania

(CTN News) – Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer, has been charged with rape, human trafficking, and creating an organized crime organization to sexually exploit women in Romania.

His brother Tristan and two others are also suspected of involvement. Everyone has disputed the accusations.

In December, police raided the Andrew Tate brothers’ flat in Bucharest and detained them there.

After a judgment by a judge in Romania in March, they were transferred from prison to house arrest.

According to the accusation filed with the Bucharest court, the four accused created a criminal organization in 2021 to engage in people trafficking in Romania and other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Andrew Tate brothers are accused of recruiting seven women with the promise of a happy marriage.

Prosecutors in Romania claimed in a statement that the accused victims were transferred to premises in Ilfov County, where they were “intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control, and forced into debt.”

The women were then allegedly coerced by the defendants into taking part in pornography that was posted online.

The statement says that one defendant is suspected of raping a woman twice in March of 2022.

The trial won’t begin immediately and will likely last a long time.

A Romanian judge will take 60 days to review the case files before sending them to trial.

Media representatives for the Andrew Tate brothers said, “While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation.”

Andrew Tate’s Controversial History and Online Notoriety

The indictment “enables us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time,” the statement continued, “which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers’ claims of innocence.”

Separate charges, such as money laundering and trafficking of children, are still being investigated and may result in a separate indictment.

British-American former kickboxer Andrew Tate was booted from the British reality show Big Brother in 2016 when a video surfaced of him allegedly assaulting a housemate.

When he said that women should “bear some responsibility” for sexual assault, Twitter banned him and he became a viral sensation. His previous status has been restored.

His promotion of what he portrayed as a hyper-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle helped him achieve popularity despite social media prohibitions, especially among young males.