What is Good Friday? What’s Open And Closed On Good Friday 2024?

Good Friday: For many Christians, Easter holds great significance as they gather for church services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

However, for others, Easter is also observed as a secular celebration, marked by the presence of bunnies, treat-filled baskets, and decorated eggs.

Two days prior to Easter Sunday, another crucial Christian holiday takes place: Good Friday. This holy day is dedicated to commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

What is Good Friday?

In Christian tradition, Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to the Gospels, Jesus was arrested, tried for claiming to be the Son of God, and sentenced to death by crucifixion by Roman authorities.

He carried a wooden cross to Golgotha or Calvary, where he was nailed to the cross and left to die. After his death, he was buried.

Christians believe that Jesus willingly died on the cross to atone for humanity’s sins and reconcile people with God. This belief is often referred to as the Atonement.

Good Friday is observed as a solemn day of mourning and reflection by Christians worldwide. Many attend special church services and prayer vigils to remember Jesus’ sacrifice.

Good Friday is a significant part of Holy Week, which also includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), and ultimately leads to Easter Sunday.