What is Good Friday? What’s Open And Closed On Good Friday 2024?
Published11 seconds ago
on
ByArsi Mughal
Good Friday: For many Christians, Easter holds great significance as they gather for church services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.
However, for others, Easter is also observed as a secular celebration, marked by the presence of bunnies, treat-filled baskets, and decorated eggs.
Two days prior to Easter Sunday, another crucial Christian holiday takes place: Good Friday. This holy day is dedicated to commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
What is Good Friday?
In Christian tradition, Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to the Gospels, Jesus was arrested, tried for claiming to be the Son of God, and sentenced to death by crucifixion by Roman authorities.
He carried a wooden cross to Golgotha or Calvary, where he was nailed to the cross and left to die. After his death, he was buried.
Christians believe that Jesus willingly died on the cross to atone for humanity’s sins and reconcile people with God. This belief is often referred to as the Atonement.
Good Friday is observed as a solemn day of mourning and reflection by Christians worldwide. Many attend special church services and prayer vigils to remember Jesus’ sacrifice.
Good Friday is a significant part of Holy Week, which also includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), and ultimately leads to Easter Sunday.
Markets, governments, and businesses often align on holidays and days off, but policies regarding Good Friday can vary. If you’re confused, here’s what you can expect.
Are banks open on Good Friday?
Yes and no. Good Friday is not a federal holiday, so banks in most states will be open. However, twelve states recognize Good Friday as a state holiday, potentially leading to branch closures in Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, and North Dakota.
Will there be any mail delivery on Good Friday?
Yes. Since this isn’t a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service will operate as usual. UPS and FedEx will also conduct business as usual, with drop-off locations maintaining regular hours.
Is the stock market open on Good Friday?
The stock market observes Good Friday as a holiday, so both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.
Are government offices open on Good Friday?
Similar to banks, it depends on your location. In the twelve states recognizing Good Friday as an official holiday, government offices like DMVs, courts, and city halls may be closed.
Which retail and grocery stores are closed on Good Friday?
Nearly none. Major retailers typically remain open, with some even holding Easter or Spring sales to attract last-minute shoppers preparing for Easter Sunday.