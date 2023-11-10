Connect with us

News

The Fed is 'Not Confident' It Has Reduced Inflation Enough, Powell Says
Advertisement

News

Diwali Sets World Record: Celebrations Amid Rising Concerns About Air Pollution in India

News

Unveiling Historic Abortion Rights Triumphs in Ohio and Virginia Elections

News

Chinese Official Says Biden Will Push For The Resumption Of Military Relations With The US

News

The Rising Price Of Essential Items Has Irked Badghis Residents

News

The Death Toll of Thai Workers in Israel has Risen to 39

News

In Gaza, WHO Says It Has Lost Contact With Al-Shifa Hospital

News

Southwest Airlines Makes a Major Change That Passengers Don't Like

News

An Israeli Army Mission In Gaza Killed 'Numerous Terrorists' In The Al-Shati Camp

News

Record-Breaking Pro-Palestine Rally in London Against Gaza war

News

Spotlight Is On Gaza As Arab And Muslim Blocs Gather In Saudi Arabia.

News

Thailand Goes Ahead With Controversial $14 Billion Cash Handout to Prop Economy

News News Asia

UN Reports Fighting in Northern Myanmar Has Displaced Over 50,000 Civilians

News Chiang Rai News

3 Women Escape Human Slavery in Myanmar After Being Lured Via TikTok

News

Prayers And Screams At Gaza Hospitals As Anesthetics And Medicines Run Out

News

Government Of Maine Notifies 1.3 Million People Of MOVEit Data Breach

News

Inflation Drags Down The UK Economy, According To The Finance Minister

News

Spending On United Airlines Credit Cards Results In Frequent Flyer Points

News

A Guide to Choosing the Best Elephant Sanctuary in Chiang Mai

News

Gaza Death Toll Reaches 10,812 As Aid Agencies Call For Ceasefire

News

The Fed is ‘Not Confident’ It Has Reduced Inflation Enough, Powell Says

Published

3 days ago

on

The Fed is 'Not Confident' It Has Reduced Inflation Enough, Powell Says

(CTN News) – Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, said Thursday that he and his colleagues are uncertain whether they have done enough to sustain inflationary trends.

After the central bank’s decision to maintain benchmark interest rates for the past week, Powell made these remarks to an audience of the International Monetary Fund.

In his prepared remarks, he stated that the Federal Open Market Committee is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time.

During Powell’s public speech, protesters interrupted him for the second time in recent weeks. In the aftermath of briefly leaving the stage, he returned.

Although inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s long-standing goal, it has also declined significantly since its peak during the first half of 2022. The Committee tightened monetary policy over the course of 11 rate hikes, reaching a target range of 5.25-5.5%. This was the most aggressive tightening of policy since the early 1980s.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, fell to 3.7% in February 2022 from 5.3% in February 2021. It was reported that the consumer price index, one of the most widely followed indicators, reached over 9% in June.

The Fed considers inflation to be “well above” its target level.

Although my colleagues and I are pleased to see this progress, we anticipate it will take some time before inflation is sustained below 2 percent.

Stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down nearly 200 points following the speech.

Powell has emphasized in recent speeches that the Fed may be cautious despite the risks of doing too much or too little.

As he said, we will not hesitate to tighten policy further if necessary in the future. Our approach must be cautious in order to avoid being misled by a few good months of data or overreacting to them, as it is important that we proceed cautiously.”

The market generally believes that the Fed has finished raising interest rates.

According to CME Group, it appears unlikely that the FOMC will approve a final rate hike at its meeting on Dec. 12-13. In September, members of the committee projected an additional quarter percentage point increase for the following year.

Traders anticipate that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting in June of next year.

Powell stated that the economy has made progress. Gross domestic product increased by 4.9% annualized in the third quarter, but Powell anticipates moderate growth in the fourth quarter.

While the unemployment rate is low, it has increased by half a percentage point this year, a trend typically associated with recessions.

Fed chairman Powell indicated that the Fed is “aware” of the fact that a stronger-than-expected growth rate would undermine the Fed’s inflation fight and “require policy responses from the Fed.”.

It is expected that Jacques Polak will present a broader presentation at this year’s Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference. He mentioned keeping interest rates near zero, which they were before the inflation spike, as a broad policy challenge. In Powell’s opinion, zero-rate challenges will not become a reality for a long period of time.

SEE ALSO:

Overnight, Huobi Token’s Price Jumped 25% Due To More Trading Volume

UBS Resumes Selling The Bonds At The Center Of The Credit Suisse Scandal

With One Medical, Amazon Beefs Up Its Prime Loyalty program
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs