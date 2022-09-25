News
Earthquake in Indonesia felt All Over Southern Thailand
(CTN News) – There was an earthquake in Indonesia that was felt as far away as southern Thailand.
It measured 6.2 on the Richter scale and took place yesterday morning on Sumatra Island.
In Thailand, some 500 to 550 kilometers away, people reported feeling tremors in Phuket, Phang Nga, and Songkhla provinces.
Yesterday’s earthquake struck at 3.52am and was reported by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation at 4.33am.
A 40-kilometre deep earthquake struck off the southern coast of Northern Sumatra. A 4.7 earthquake had occurred the day before, and a 5.0 tremor had occurred two days earlier.
Felt Around Thailand
There were 535 kilometers between the epicenter and Phuket. The earthquake hasn’t caused any damage, injuries, or deaths yet. However, people all over the south of Thailand felt the tremors.
Residents in Phuket’s Mueang Phuket district reported minor shaking and tremors. The earthquake caused distinct shaking north of Phuket island, in Phang Nga province.
In Songkhla province, several people reported feeling the earthquake. The upper floors of taller buildings in Sadao felt the shake at the Malaysian border.
Hat Yai, a southern hub city, had residents living in high-rise buildings feel the quake. Buildings shook and swayed with the tremors.
OtherEarthQuakes
Recently, there have been a lot of earthquakes in the region. There was one last week in Taiwan that triggered tsunami warnings.
Nearly two weeks ago, another earthquake hit Chiang Mai. A quake rocked the island of New Guinea just over two weeks ago in Papua on the Indonesian side.