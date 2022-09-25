Earthquake in Indonesia felt All Over Southern Thailand

(CTN News) – There was an earthquake in Indonesia that was felt as far away as southern Thailand.

It measured 6.2 on the Richter scale and took place yesterday morning on Sumatra Island.

In Thailand, some 500 to 550 kilometers away, people reported feeling tremors in Phuket, Phang Nga, and Songkhla provinces.

Yesterday’s earthquake struck at 3.52am and was reported by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation at 4.33am.

A 40-kilometre deep earthquake struck off the southern coast of Northern Sumatra. A 4.7 earthquake had occurred the day before, and a 5.0 tremor had occurred two days earlier.

Felt Around Thailand

There were 535 kilometers between the epicenter and Phuket. The earthquake hasn’t caused any damage, injuries, or deaths yet. However, people all over the south of Thailand felt the tremors.