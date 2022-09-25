US State Department Says Biden Won’t Attend APEC 2022 Leaders Summit

The US State Department has reported President Joe Biden will not attend the APEC 2022 leaders’ summit in Bangkok due to “a family engagement.”

According to information the US State Department has just provided to the Thai Embassy in Washington, DC, the president has appointed US Vice President Harris to represent him at the November 18–19 leaders’ meeting. Harris is taking a flight to Bangkok for the two-day summit only.

According to a reliable source, Biden will attend the G20 summit in Bali on November 15 and 16. A week after the US midterm elections, he will pay a visit. He will take a plane to Bali before landing in Washington.

Before the APEC leaders’ meeting, Biden had intended to travel to Bangkok for a one-day stopover. The meeting is expected to include participation from other leaders, such as China and Russia.

Queen Sirikit International Centre will host the APEC gathering

For its G20 2022 Presidency, Indonesia will concentrate on three key areas: the global health architecture, the transition to sustainable energy sources, and digital transformation.

Through the promotion of sustainable and inclusive economic development and the inclusion of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) and the digital economy, Indonesia will continue to lead the way in ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines through these pillars.

Indonesia, which will serve as the meeting’s chair, has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly promised to visit Bali during the visit of Indonesian President Widodo Joko to Moscow.

From November 10 through November 13, Phnom Penh will host the ASEAN-related summit. Except for the US, the dialogue partners’ leaders have confirmed their attendance. The premiers of China and Russia will speak for those countries.

The recently renovated Queen Sirikit International Centre will host the APEC gathering. According to reports, Saudi Arabia will be the first nation from the Middle East to attend the APEC leaders’ meeting as a guest of the host.