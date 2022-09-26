Tropical Storm Will Hit Cuba And Become a Hurricane

(CTN News) _ In the early hours of Sunday, September 25, (Reuters) – Tropical Storm Ian was preparing to move towards western Cuba,

Where it is expected to soak the Caribbean island with heavy rainfall as well as trigger storm surges as it transforms into a hurricane on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center says that storm Ian, which is forecasted to begin rapidly strengthening later Sunday, was about 570 miles (917 km) southeast of the Tropical Storm western tip of Cuba, with sustained winds of 50 mph (80 km/h), according to the NHC.

It has been announced that the Cuban government has issued a hurricane warning for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa for the next few days.

DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday that “we’re going to keep monitoring this storm’s progress, but it’s important to emphasize that there’s still a lot of uncertainty.”

Even if you don’t necessarily live in the path of the storm, there’s going to be a pretty broad impact throughout the state, even if you don’t necessarily live there.

After strengthening into a hurricane late Sunday or early Monday, the storm was expected to become a major hurricane before reaching western Cuba.

He added that portions of western Cuba are expected to experience hazardous storm surges and hurricane-force winds starting late Monday night and continuing through Tuesday.

There is also a strong chance that Tropical Storm Ian will produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and mudslides in higher terrain areas, especially over Jamaica and Cuba, which are expected to be the most affected.

