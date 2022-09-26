Connect with us

News

Tropical Storm Will Hit Cuba And Become a Hurricane
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Earthquake in Indonesia felt All Over Southern Thailand

News News Asia

Biden to Miss APEC 2022 Leaders Summit in Bangkok

News News Asia

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino

News Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai Zoo Refutes Accusations of Neglecting Animals

News Southern Thailand

Isuzu Pickup Crashes into Parked Container Truck, 2 Dead

News Regional News

Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

News

A tropical depression forms, forecast to become a hurricane on its way to Florida

Chiang Rai News News

Creator of Chiang Rai's Famous White Temple Retires at 67

News News Asia

23 Chinese Tourists Missing after Boat Capsizes in Cambodia

News

Thailand Ends State of Emergency Over Covid-19

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Seeks Asylum in Canada

News

Indian Rupee May Fall To 81 Per Dollar on Surging US yields, Importer Hedging

News

Thailand's Ambiguous Cannabis Laws a Nightmare for Farmers

News News Asia

Japan to Reopen Country to Foreigners after 2.5 Year

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Barred From Entering Thailand

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

News Trending News

Trump's Financial Fraud Charges Expose Abusive Tax Schemes

News

Tropical Storm Will Hit Cuba And Become a Hurricane

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 min ago

on

Tropical Storm Will Hit Cuba And Become a Hurricane

(CTN News) _ In the early hours of Sunday, September 25, (Reuters) – Tropical Storm Ian was preparing to move towards western Cuba,

Where it is expected to soak the Caribbean island with heavy rainfall as well as trigger storm surges as it transforms into a hurricane on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center says that storm Ian, which is forecasted to begin rapidly strengthening later Sunday, was about 570 miles (917 km) southeast of the Tropical Storm western tip of Cuba, with sustained winds of 50 mph (80 km/h), according to the NHC.

It has been announced that the Cuban government has issued a hurricane warning for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa for the next few days.

DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday that “we’re going to keep monitoring this storm’s progress, but it’s important to emphasize that there’s still a lot of uncertainty.”

Even if you don’t necessarily live in the path of the storm, there’s going to be a pretty broad impact throughout the state, even if you don’t necessarily live there.

After strengthening into a hurricane late Sunday or early Monday, the storm was expected to become a major hurricane before reaching western Cuba.

He added that portions of western Cuba are expected to experience hazardous storm surges and hurricane-force winds starting late Monday night and continuing through Tuesday.

There is also a strong chance that Tropical Storm Ian will produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and mudslides in higher terrain areas, especially over Jamaica and Cuba, which are expected to be the most affected.

SEE Also:

Earthquake in Indonesia felt All Over Southern Thailand

Biden to Miss APEC 2022 Leaders Summit in Bangkok

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino
Related Topics:
Continue Reading