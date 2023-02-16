Teenage 2018 Thai Cave Rescue Duangpetch Promthep has Died Suddenly in the UK

(CTN News) – One of the 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has passed away in the UK. His name was Duangpetch Promthep.

The 17-year-old from Leicestershire was discovered unconscious in his hostel on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday, according to reports to the BBC.

Since the end of last year, he has been enrolled in a football academy in the UK.

He served as captain of the Thai boys’ football team that spent more than two weeks imprisoned within a cave while exploring the region of Chiang Rai.

One of the most striking photos from the rescue was of his beaming face, which was illuminated by the diver’s flashlight when the lads were in the cave.

The teenager’s cause of death is unknown; however, according to Leicestershire Police, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding it. According to reports in Thailand, he had a brain injury.

The announcement that Duangpetch Promthep, whom they refer to as Dom, had received a scholarship to attend the Brooke House College Football Academy in Market Harborough made his teammates happy in August of last year.

He wrote, “Today my wish has come true.

They are still lamenting their friend’s passing almost six months later.

His mother notified the team’s favorite temple, Wat Doi Wao in his homeland of Chiang Rai, about his passing.

The tweet included images of the football squad with monks and said, “May Dom’s soul rest in peace.”

Soon, texts from his squad mates flooded in.

One of the boys rescued with Duangpetch Promthep in 2018 commented, “You told me to wait and watch you play for the national team; I always think that you would accomplish it.” Prachak Sutham.

“I even jokingly warned you when we last spoke before you went for England that I would have to beg for your signature when you return.

“Good night, my beloved buddy. 13 of us will always be present.

Titan Chanin Viboonrungruang, one of the other boys, wrote: “If the next world is real, I want us to play football together again, my brother Dom. You told me that we would realize our football dream.”

Mark Gooding, the British ambassador to Thailand, expressed “his condolences to all his friends and family” in a tweet.

Before moving to the UK, Duangpetch Promthep attended the Vachiralai Bee School in Chiang Mai. He was an avid football supporter and had played on the Chiang Mai youth team.

Football-related posts abound on his Instagram page, frequently with the hashtag #footballismylife.

His “dream team’s football kit,” which includes a jersey, shorts, socks, and shoes with blue and pink stripes, is sketched out in one of his last posts from January.

What happened in 2018?

On June 23, 2018, the Wild Boars (Moo Pa in Thai) football squad, Duangpetch Promthep, served as captain and rode bicycles in a sprint to the Tham Luang cave. One of the group’s favorite hangouts was there.

However, an unexpected storm forced the cave system’s constrained corridors to flood, trapping the youngsters and their coach.

Before divers discovered them, they went nine days without food and light while 10,000 people engaged in a desperate search.

While he was stranded in the cave, Duangpetch Promthep became 13 years old. At the time, his teammates ranged in age from 11 to 16, and their coach, Ekkaphon Kanthawong, was 25.

The boys’ coach taught them meditation methods to help them remain calm and breathe as little as possible as they dug tunnels using rocks to escape.

While preparing for the rescue, divers gave them food and messages from their families. Eventually, after being ketamine-sedated, they were taken out.

The rescue’s extraordinary story made headlines worldwide, and many books and films were later written to retell it, including a six-episode miniseries that Netflix released last year.

