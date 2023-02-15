North Korea’s Kim’s Daughter To Be Featured On New Stamps

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be featured on stamps issued by the country’s authorities on Friday, according to the state-run Korea Stamp Corp. website, in a move that elevates the profile of Kim’s future successor.

The country’s postal service will issue the stamps.

According to the website, Kim’s “beloved daughter” is believed to be his second child and is currently around 10 years old.

She will appear in five of the eight stamps sold to commemorate the successful test launch of the new “Hwasong-17” intercontinental ballistic missile in November of last year.

The stamps are based on images that were released by North Korean media. The stamps carry descriptions that say the photographs were taken on November 18 and 26, respectively.

On November 18, the ICBM was launched, and on November 26, the leader of North Korea and his daughter participated in a photo session with people who contributed to the development of the missile.

According to pictures released by state media, the girl accompanied Kim at a military parade on February 8 in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country’s armed forces.

This added fuel to the rumors that she is being prepared as a possible successor to Kim Jong Un.

The media controlled by the state have used phrases such as “most cherished” and “precious” to describe her. According to reports from South Korean media,

Kim is reported to be the parent of three children: a son who was born in 2010, Kim Ju Ae, who was born in 2013, and a third kid who was born in 2017.

Professor Yang Moo-jin from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul told AFP that they ensured the people knew the person’s name whenever North Korea officially named the country’s heir apparent.

“All through North Korean history, when it officially named the nation’s heir apparent, they made sure people knew the individual’s identity.

“While Kim’s eldest son is being nurtured as a potential successor behind closed doors, it’s still highly plausible that Ju Ae is only being used for (propaganda).”

