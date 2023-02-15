Thailand Ranks 10th In The Top 10 Asia Power Index 2023

Connect with us

(CTN NEWS) – Thailand’s ranking of 10th in the 2023 Asia Power Index has been praised by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The prime minister was happy to see Thailand’s rating in the 2023 Asia Power Index study issued by the Lowy Institute, an Australian research center for international relations, according to government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

With a score of 18.7 points, Thailand is ranked 10th out of the 26 Asian countries and economic zones. The United States, China, Japan, India, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia make up the remaining nine nations.

The Lowy Institute introduced the Asia Power Index in 2018 to rank the relative power of Asian states based on resources and influence.

The index plots the current distribution of power and charts changes in the power equation over time.

The Asia Power Index scores from eight key indicators were used to produce the rankings.

There are 8 of them:

  1. economic capability
  2. military capability
  3. resilience
  4. future resources
  5. diplomatic influence
  6. defense networks
  7. military modernization
  8. cyber capability.

According to the spokeswoman, Gen Prayut expressed his gratitude for the ranking, which showed Thailand’s increasing self-assurance in the international arena as a consequence of different government policies along with the efforts of all pertinent agencies.

The prime minister also congratulated the concerned departments on reaching this milestone and reaffirmed his belief in Thailand’s ability to solve environmental concerns, boost its competitiveness, and adopt a balanced strategy.

