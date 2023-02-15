Thailand’s Tourists Required To Pay Tourist Fee Of Up To US$9

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – The National Tourist Policy Committee’s proposal to impose a tourism levy of 300 baht ($8.80) per person on visitors from outside Thailand who enter the nation by plane has been accepted by the Thai Cabinet.

After a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Traisulee Traisoranakul, the deputy spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that the cost for travelers who arrive by land or sea is 150 baht per person.

According to Ms. Traisulee, “The charge received will be used to manage and grow tourism, including insurance for foreign visitors while they stay in Thailand.”

If a traveler possesses a diplomatic or official passport, a work permit, or both, they will not be charged a tourism tax. Children under two and transit users will also not be permitted.

In light of the new necessity to levy the tourism tax, the Cabinet has also directed the Immigration Bureau to evaluate the visa rules, regulations, conditions, and associated immigration legislation.

The modifications must now contain documentation of the fee’s payment for the immigration procedure.

According to Ms. Traisulee, who cited a report by Thailand’s ministry of tourism and sports, Thailand is the only nation in the world to collect a tourism tax while also offering welfare benefits to visitors, including personal accident insurance coverage.

She continued by saying that the money from the tourism tax will assist in easing the financial strains on the Thai government, which now spends between 300 million and 400 million baht annually on providing healthcare for visitors.

The government also spends money on maintaining tourist destinations, the environment, and natural resources impacted by tourism-related activities.

The tourism fee will take effect no earlier than 90 days after it has been published in the Royal Gazette.

In 2021, Thailand’s tourism sector, which is still recuperating from the COVID-19 pandemic, only saw roughly 430,000 visitors.

After Thailand gradually eliminated its COVID-related travel restrictions starting in 2021, more than 11 million foreign tourists arrived between January and December last year.

After China’s border reopened earlier this month, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha voiced optimism that the kingdom would receive more than 30 million foreign visitors this year.

