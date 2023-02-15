Connect with us

News

Pattaya Introduces Free Condom Machine Named “Love Bang, Love Safe”
Advertisement

News

Lufthansa IT Outage Strands Thousands Of Passengers Worldwide

News

Scottish Leader Nicola Sturgeon Resigns After 8 Years

News

New Zealand Expects More Deaths After Cyclone Gabrielle Kills 4

News

Indian Tax Department Searches BBC Offices For 2nd Straight Day

News

Experts Argue that Vaping and E-cigarettes Should Remain illegal in Thailand

News

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today February 15, 2023: 100% Working

News Asia News

China To Resume Short-Term Visa Approvals For South Korean Tourists

News

Thailand’s LGBTQ Couples Push for Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

News

Russia to Sell More than 80% of its Oil to “Friendly” Countries in 2023

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Residents Told to Brace for Heavy Rain Feb 16-19

News Tourism

Thailand to Implement Foreigner 300 Baht Landing Tax June 1st

News Chiang Rai News Tourism

Chambers of Commerce Push For Direct Flights from Chiang Rai to Phuket

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Warn Men Over Online Masturbation

News Northern Thailand

PM2.5 Air Quality Worsens in Northern Thailand

News Lifestyles Southern Thailand

Man Walks 1200Km to Marry Sweetheart in Thailand

News Health Regional News

Thailand's Health Ministry Accuses Rural Doctor of Inciting Unrest on Facebook

News

Turkey Earthquake Kills More Than 35,410, Making It The Deadliest In Modern History

News Asia News

Pakistan Raises Natural Gas Taxes In Bailout Bid

News

India's Income Tax Department Searches BBC Offices After Modi Documentary

News

Pattaya Introduces Free Condom Machine Named “Love Bang, Love Safe”

Published

6 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – PATTAYA – As of yesterday, condoms were placed in vending machines in Pattaya, located in the Chon Buri region of eastern Thailand, making sex in Sin City a little safer.

The program is a part of the National Health Security Office’s new “Love Bang Love Safety” campaign, which seeks to combat teenage pregnancies and STDs.

The initiative is being tested in Pattaya, the world’s sex capital, with the potential to grow if it is successful.

The Laem Bali Hai Pier and Pattaya City Hospital were the first two locations in the city where three vending machines selling four sizes of condoms had been set up shop, according to the mayor of Pattaya.

Thai gold card holders can order various types of contraception and emergency contraception through the NHSO’s Paotang app, which they can access at the nearby NHSO service kiosk.

The NHSO’s secretary-general, Dr. Chadet Thammatcha-aree, said…

“There are two ways to obtain the 94,566,600 condoms that the NHSO has prepared for distribution.

“First, holders of gold cards can sign up on the Paotang application, submit a request, and pick up the condoms from the service kiosk closest to their residence. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can register at the condom service kiosk.

Alternatively, use your ID card to verify your identification at a Pattaya condom vending machine.”

The idea has drawn criticism for being out of reach for some people that may benefit from it.

The project, according to the deputy director of the Friends of Sex Workers Foundation (SWING), is a nice idea but doesn’t meet everyone’s demands because of the identity evidence requirement.

He said that sex workers would want to purchase condoms covertly.

Vending machines offering ATK test kits began to appear throughout Thailand during the outbreak.

In vending machines in Thailand, you can buy everything from ice cream to instant noodles, snacks, drinks, CBD-infused coffee, SIM cards, and electronic devices.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Scottish Leader Nicola Sturgeon Resigns After 8 Years

Lufthansa IT Outage Strands Thousands Of Passengers Worldwide

New Zealand Expects More Deaths After Cyclone Gabrielle Kills 4
Related Topics:
Continue Reading