Court Indict 6 Suspects in the Death of TV Actress

According to Prayut Petchkun, Deputy Spokesman for the Office of Attorney-General, five of the six suspects, who were in the speedboat when she drowned, are charged with negligently causing the death of another person which is the most serious charge.

Upon receiving the indictments, the six suspects reported to the prosecutors’ office in Nonthaburi. Several people were involved in the accidental death of the TV actress.

Including the speed boat owner Thanupat Lerttaweewit, the helmsman Paibul Trikanchananan, Nitas Kiratisoothisathorn, Wisapat Manomairat, Nida’s manager Idsarin Juthasuksawat, and Peem Thamthirasri, who was not on board.

The six were informed of the charges that were being brought against them. These charges include making false statements to the police, littering, destroying evidence, and operating a boat without an appropriate license.

Supaporn Nipavanich, the chief public prosecutor in charge of the case, said that the speedboat owner faces an additional charge of drug abuse.

In light of all the evidence gathered, she determined that the TV actress Nida’s death was not a murder but an accident that occurred due to negligence.

The Nonthaburi Provincial Court posted bail of 90,000 to 210,000 for the six defendants. Their court appearance is scheduled for September 21st.

Despite social media drama, two autopsies, and suspicions of foul play raised by people not affiliated with the case, police concluded Nida’s death was caused by recklessness.