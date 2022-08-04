An Alex Jones, Message Was Mistakenly Sent To Sandy Hook’s Lawyers By Mistake

(CTN News) – In an interview on Wednesday, the attorney representing Sandy Hook parents in Alex Jones’ damages trial said Jones’ lawyer texted and emailed years of texts and emails from Jones’ phone to him for years.

Why it matters for Alex Jones: It has already been established that Alex Jones, who has repeatedly lied that Sandy Hook was a hoax, has been found liable in a number of defamation cases brought by the families of the victims. After publicly making false claims, Jones will go to trial in Texas to determine the amount of damages he owes victims’ parents.

What They’re saying to Alex Jones:

It was your attorneys’ blunder 12 days ago when they sent me a digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the last two years. That is how I know you lied when you said you didn’t have Sandy Hook text messages, said Mark Bankston, the attorney for Sandy Hook victims’ families. Perjury is what you know, right?” he asked. Your phone was searched for the phrase ‘Sandy Hook’ but there were no messages, as you testified under oath previously.”

As Bankston explained, when we asked you for all of your emails, you replied [under oath] that you don’t use emails and do not have any emails related to Sandy Hook,” he said. He then responded by saying that he no longer uses email as a result of Sandy Hook.

It is my understanding that there are a number of emails that you have sent to your lawyers, to your staff and others concerning your business operations that we contacted you about, Sandy Hook, as well as other topics that have been requested in this lawsuit,” Bankston said after showing Jones a document with his email address. People Also Read:

