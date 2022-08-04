Chiang Rai Airport Closure Expended Until August 5th

The closure of Chiang Rai Airport has been extended until 12PM Friday to allow time for the Nok Air plane that veered off the runway and got stuck in the mud on Saturday night to be removed, Airports of Thailand announced.

The announcement stated that the plane had been moved about 6 metres from where it had sunk in the mud.

According to the ground crew, the Nok Air plane’s landing gear sank deep into the ground. The removal team reported that the mud had worsened following more heavy rains.

The removal team requested additional heavy lifting equipment due to the circumstances. It would take some time to bring the required machines to the airport.

Therefore, the airport authority extended the airport closure until 12 PM on Aug 5.

The Chiang Rai airport has been closed since Aug 1 to allow the removal of the Nok Air plane from the runway area.

