Chiang Mai Implements Smoking Ban During Songkran

(CTN News) – During the extended Songkran event next month, Chiang Mai will prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol and smoking in numerous public locations, including those surrounding the city’s moats.

Nirat Phongsitthithawon, the province governor and chairman of a municipal committee on alcoholic beverage and tobacco product control, stated that the limits would be in effect from April 1 to 21.

They include prohibitions on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, smoking cigarettes, and vaping in government and state enterprise offices, schools, temples, and any other location under the control of a government agency or state organization. The city would also have public parks and roads along the moat.

The controls will also be implemented on specific routes, such as Rat Chiang Saen, Manee Nopparat, Bunrueang Rit, Chang Lor, Arak, Chaiyapoom, Kotchasarn, Sri Poom, and Mun Mueang Road.

Selling and drinking alcohol will also be forbidden inside automobiles, on sidewalks, along roadsides, and outside shopping malls.

Venues with special permissions will be excluded from the prohibition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight.

Chiang Mai plans to hold a 13-day Songkran event from April 4 to 16 to commemorate the holiday’s new classification as an intangible cultural heritage item, as declared by Unesco.

The formal Songkran public holiday runs from April 13 to 17, but the “World Songkran Festival” will take place in several regions around Thailand from April 1 to 21 to attract tourism.

Officials previously announced that restrictions would be carefully enforced to keep water-splashing sites nationwide alcohol-free during the Songkran festival.

