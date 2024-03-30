Connect with us

News

Chiang Mai Implements Smoking Ban During Songkran
Advertisement

News

India's Forex Reserves Reach Record High of $642.631 Billion, RBI Data Shows

News

Check Out The New Gulfstream G700 That Just Received FAA Approval

News Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai to Crackdown on Public Drinking During Songkran

Crime News

Police Take Down Scam Gang in Southern Thailand, 55 Chinese Nationals Arrested

News

Opportunities Abound: Saudi Arabia's Recruitment Drive for the 2024 Hajj Season

News

Elon Musk’s Grok: Understanding its Functionality, Capabilities, and How To Access

News

Inflation Rose 2.8% In February, As Expected By The Fed

News

BlueFire Wilderness Therapy Reviews: Everything You Need to Know

News

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where Can You See the Total Solar Eclipse?

News

Annual Burning Season Raises Concerns in Thailand: Impact on Air Quality and Public Health

News

Louis Gossett Jr., Oscar-winning star, Dies at 87

News

What is Good Friday? What's Open And Closed On Good Friday 2024?

News

China's Short Video and Live Streaming Sector Surpasses 15 Million Professional Hosts

News

Oil Prices Soar Over $1 as OPEC+ Holds Steady, Russian Energy Infrastructure Under Attack

News

Google Doodle honors French-Iranian photojournalist Abbas Attar on his 80th birthday

News

Canada's Record Population Growth in 2023 Driven by Immigration Sparks Economic Concerns

News

Yellow Line Electric Train Parts Fall in Bangkok

News

Thailand Eyes $12 Billion Tourism Boost with Casino Legalization

News

Thailand on Alert as Anthrax Outbreak Hits Laos: More Than 50 Suspected Cases Reported

News

Chiang Mai Implements Smoking Ban During Songkran

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Chiang Mai Implements Smoking Ban During Songkran

(CTN News) – During the extended Songkran event next month, Chiang Mai will prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol and smoking in numerous public locations, including those surrounding the city’s moats.

Nirat Phongsitthithawon, the province governor and chairman of a municipal committee on alcoholic beverage and tobacco product control, stated that the limits would be in effect from April 1 to 21.

They include prohibitions on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, smoking cigarettes, and vaping in government and state enterprise offices, schools, temples, and any other location under the control of a government agency or state organization. The city would also have public parks and roads along the moat.

The controls will also be implemented on specific routes, such as Rat Chiang Saen, Manee Nopparat, Bunrueang Rit, Chang Lor, Arak, Chaiyapoom, Kotchasarn, Sri Poom, and Mun Mueang Road.

Selling and drinking alcohol will also be forbidden inside automobiles, on sidewalks, along roadsides, and outside shopping malls.

Venues with special permissions will be excluded from the prohibition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight.

Chiang Mai plans to hold a 13-day Songkran event from April 4 to 16 to commemorate the holiday’s new classification as an intangible cultural heritage item, as declared by Unesco.

The formal Songkran public holiday runs from April 13 to 17, but the “World Songkran Festival” will take place in several regions around Thailand from April 1 to 21 to attract tourism.

Officials previously announced that restrictions would be carefully enforced to keep water-splashing sites nationwide alcohol-free during the Songkran festival.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chiang Mai to Crackdown on Public Drinking During Songkran

During the extended Songkran event next month, Chiang Mai will prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol and smoking in numerous public locations, including those surrounding the city’s moats.

Nirat Phongsitthithawon, the province governor and chairman of a municipal committee on alcoholic beverage and tobacco product supervision, said the limits will be in effect from April 1 to April 21.

They include bans on the sale and use of alcoholic beverages and smoking cigarettes and vaping in government and state enterprise offices, schools, temples, and any other location overseen by a government agency or state organization. It would also have public parks and roads along the moat.

The restrictions will apply to specific roads, such as Rat Chiang Saen, Manee Nopparat, Bunrueang Rit, Chang Lor, Arak, Chaiyapoom, Kotchasarn, Sri Poom, and Mun Mueang Road.

Doctors Oppose Extending Drinking Hours in Thailand to 4 AM

Selling and drinking alcohol will also be forbidden inside automobiles, on sidewalks, along roadsides, and outside shopping malls during Songkran. Venues with special permissions will be excluded from the prohibition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight.

Chiang Mai is planning a 13-day Songkran event from April 4 to 16 to commemorate the Songkran holiday’s new status as an intangible cultural heritage item after Unesco certified it.

The formal Songkran public holiday runs from April 13 to 17, but the “World Songkran Festival” will take place in several regions around Thailand from April 1 to 21 to attract tourism.

Officials had declared that during the Songkran event, water-splashing locations around the country will be fully alcohol-free.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies