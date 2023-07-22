Biden’s Groundbreaking Decision: Adm. Lisa Franchetti Nominated To Lead The Navy And Joint Chiefs Of Staff

(CTN NEWS) – President Joe Biden has made a groundbreaking decision by selecting Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, a choice that, if confirmed, would shatter barriers and mark her as the first woman to hold the position of a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the esteemed Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden’s choice stands in defiance of the recommendation put forth by his Pentagon chief.

Nevertheless, Adm. Franchetti, currently serving as the vice chief of operations for the Navy, boasts a wealth of command and executive experience, earning her widespread recognition as the top candidate for this significant role.

President Biden Acknowledges Historical Importance of Nominating Adm. Lisa Franchetti to Lead the Navy

In a statement released on Friday, Biden acknowledged the historical importance of this appointment, stating that “throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas.”

Last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended that President Biden select Adm. Samuel Paparo, the current commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, for a leadership position.

However, contrary to this recommendation, President Biden is nominating Paparo to head the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

In opting for a different course of action, President Biden’s decision to nominate Adm. Lisa Franchetti for the position leading the Navy is based on her extensive and diverse experience both at sea and on land.

Her impressive background includes numerous high-level policy and administrative roles, providing her with profound expertise in budgeting and effectively managing the department.

Simultaneously, the President acknowledges the historical significance of this nomination, recognizing that Franchetti’s appointment will serve as an inspiration to all sailors, regardless of gender.

The recognition of her exceptional qualifications and the groundbreaking nature of her nomination exemplifies President Biden’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the military.

Senator Tuberville Delays Military Appointments in Protest of Defense Department Policy

As the news of Franchetti’s nomination emerges, it joins a list of hundreds of military appointments currently facing delays due to Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Sen. Tuberville is using the confirmation process as a means of protest against a Defense Department policy that covers travel expenses for service members who need to go out of state to access abortion or other reproductive care.

In his statement, President Biden strongly criticized Senator Tuberville for prioritizing his domestic political agenda over the readiness of the military.

“What Senator Tuberville is doing is not only wrong—it is dangerous,” Biden asserted.

“He is jeopardizing our ability to maintain the United States Armed Forces as the most formidable fighting force in history. And his Republican colleagues in the Senate are well aware of it.”

Adm. Lisa Franchetti is set to take on the role of acting Navy chief next month upon the planned retirement of Adm. Michael Gilday, the current top naval officer.

While several women have previously served as military service secretaries in political appointee roles, none have held the position of top uniformed officer until now.

Notable Leadership Nominations and Historical Firsts in the U.S. Navy and Indo-Pacific Command

Adm. Linda L. Fagan currently serves as the commandant of the Coast Guard, but she is not a member of the Joint Staff, as the Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security, not the Pentagon.

The news that Defense Chief had recommended Adm. Samuel Paparo for the Navy’s top job surprised many in the Pentagon, as it had long been believed that Franchetti was in line for the position.

Defense Secretary Austin praised the nomination of Adm. Franchetti, stating, “I’m very proud that Admiral Franchetti has been nominated to be the first woman Chief of Naval Operations and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where she will continue to inspire all of us.”

Adm. Franchetti, a surface warfare officer, has held command positions at all levels, including leading the U.S. 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Korea.

She made history as the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral and has completed multiple deployments, including serving as commander of a naval destroyer and two aircraft carrier strike groups.

If confirmed, Adm. Paparo will replace Adm. John Aquilino as head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

He is a naval aviator and a TOPGUN graduate with an impressive record of over 6,000 flight hours in Navy fighter jets and 1,100 landings on aircraft carriers.

He hails from Pennsylvania, graduated from Villanova University, and received his commission in the Navy in 1987.

Prior to his Pacific assignment, he served as commander of naval forces in the Middle East, stationed in Bahrain, and was previously the director of operations at U.S. Central Command in Florida.

Additionally, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Vice Adm. James Kilby as the vice chief of the Navy and Vice Adm. Stephen Koehler to lead the Pacific Fleet.

