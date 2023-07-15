Connect with us

News

$39 Billion Student Loan Forgiveness Program: Biden's Revised Plan And Eligibility Requirements
Advertisement

News

Biden Administration Cancels $39 Billion in Student Debt for Over 800,000 Borrowers

News

Thailand has Detected 5 Cases of a New Coronavirus XBB Subvariant Called EG.5.1

News

Ukraine Moves Closer to Legalizing Medical Cannabis: Key Provisions and Implications Explained

News News Asia

China Executes Teacher for Poisoning Kindergarten Children

News

UK Offers Pay Raises to Public Sector Workers to Address Strikes amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

News

UK Visa Fees and Health Surcharge Set to Rise: PM Rishi Sunak

News Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Collaborates With the Department of Disease Control on Rabies Prevention

News

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (July 14th – 16th)

News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honored At Bastille Day Parade, Strengthening Defense Ties

Health News

Opill's FDA Approval: First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill In The US

News

UK National Debt Projections: Report Warns of 300% GDP by 2070s Due to Major Challenges

News World News

White House Cocaine Investigation a Bust Despite the Best Security in The World

News Sports

Record Number of LGBTQ+ Footballers to Compete in Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand

News Crime

Police in Thailand Target Transnational Criminal Gangs

News Crime Northern Thailand

Thai Women in Myanmar Beg For Help After Being Duped into Prostitution By TikTok Influence

News

Violent Tornadoes And Thunderstorms Batter Chicago, Prompting Shelter Seekers And Flight Groundings

News World News

Anchor Brewing, America's Oldest Craft Brewer Closes After 127 years

News News Asia Politics

Thailand's Foreign Minister Has Clandestine Meeting With Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

News Regional News

Ice Cream Inspired By Thai Temple Tiles Dazzles Tourists

News

$39 Billion Student Loan Forgiveness Program: Biden’s Revised Plan And Eligibility Requirements

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Student Loan Forgiveness

(CTN NEWS) – President Joe Biden and the Department of Education have unveiled a student loan forgiveness program, amounting to $39 billion, which was announced on Friday (click here to learn more).

This initiative represents a scaled-down version of President Biden’s earlier, more ambitious plan for student loan forgiveness.

However, in order to determine eligibility, individuals will be required to examine their repayment history spanning a minimum of two decades, thus delaying immediate relief for recent graduates.

New Eligibility Criteria for Student Loan Forgiveness Program: Expanded Coverage and Inclusion of Previously Excluded Payments

Under the existing program, borrowers become eligible for partial forgiveness after making a minimum of 240 or 300 monthly payments, depending on their specific repayment plan and loan type.

However, previously, late, partial, or deferred payments did not contribute towards this forgiveness count.

Friday’s announcement brings about a change in this regard, as now those monthly payments that were previously excluded from forgiveness calculations will be included.

This change applies to individuals enrolled in income-driven repayment plans, which adjust payment amounts based on income and family size.

It also includes those currently or previously enrolled in the public service loan forgiveness program, as well as borrowers with direct or federal family education loans held by the Department of Education.

To determine eligibility, individuals falling into these categories need to add up the following: the number of regular monthly payments made.

The number of months with late or partial payments, the number of months with paused payments (only if they’ve paused for 12 consecutive months or 36 cumulative months).

And the number of months with payment deferments (only economic hardship or military deferments after January 1, 2013, count; in-school deferments prior to 2013 do not count).

If the total count of these months reaches a minimum of 240 or 300, depending on the borrower’s program type, they will qualify for student loan forgiveness.

To determine the specific requirement of 240 or 300 months, borrowers will need to refer to their specific repayment plan and loan details.

Individualized Student Loan Forgiveness: A Departure from Biden’s Previous Plan

The student loan forgiveness plan announced on Friday differs significantly from President Biden’s earlier proposal, as it no longer provides a uniform amount of forgiveness for large groups of borrowers.

Instead, the amount forgiven will vary for each borrower, contingent upon various factors.

It is important to note that individuals who have been completely non-compliant with loan payments over an extended period are unlikely to qualify for forgiveness.

The loan forgiveness initiative unveiled on Friday primarily entails modifications to an existing loan forgiveness program governed by the Higher Education Act and Department of Education regulations.

This announcement comes two weeks after the Supreme Court invalidated President Biden’s more ambitious student loan forgiveness plan.

Initially, Biden aimed to forgive up to $20,000 in debt for approximately 43 million federal borrowers. However, a conservative majority ruling of 6-3 deemed that he lacked the authority to implement such measures.

The Supreme Court estimated that Biden’s original plan would have eliminated $430 billion in debt for 20 million borrowers, in contrast to the current plan’s allocation of $39 billion for 804,000 borrowers.

James Kvaal, the Under Secretary of Education, argued that prior to the recent changes, “millions of borrowers had earned loan forgiveness but never received it,” which he deemed “unacceptable.”

He stated, “Today, we are fulfilling the promise made to borrowers who have faithfully repaid their loans for decades.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (July 14th – 16th)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honored At Bastille Day Parade, Strengthening Defense Ties

Opill’s FDA Approval: First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill In The US
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs