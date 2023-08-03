Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time, Where To Watch, Team News

(CTN News) – The club friendly match between Liverpool and Bayern Munich is scheduled to take place at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 5.30 PM (IST).

The best place to watch Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich will not be telecast on TV in India during the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich match. In spite of this, fans can watch the Liver pool vs Bayern Munich international friendly match through the FanCode app and website. It will also be available on LFCTV for fans to watch.

Team news for Liverpool’s match against Bayern Munich

After the weekend’s match, Liver pool has no new injury concerns, and Klopp is expected to field a strong starting lineup, in light of the quality of the opposition that they will face during the course of the game.

After a brief spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, Szoboszlai made a return to action against Leicester in the victory.

The recovering process will continue at home for Stefan Bajcetic, former Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and Conor Bradley.

There is no sign that former player Sadio Mane will be able to join Bayern Munich for the match, as the winger is preparing for a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, and will not be able to reunite with his former club.

In addition, the German attack will be lacking Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller, both of whom are injured. Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller.

It should also be noted that both Manuel Neuer and the newly arrived Raphael Guerreiro are dealing with injury issues of their own.

It will be the third time that the two teams will be playing each other in a pre-season friendly, and Liverpool has won both of their previous meetings between the two teams.

There was a 2-0 win for Liverpool in Munich in 2010 and a 3-1 win in Singapore in 2019.

It is a match that both teams will be looking to win, as it will give them a good indication of their strength ahead of the start of the new season and it will help them gauge their performance.

Bayern Munich will be hoping to avenge their defeats in the two previous meetings with Liverpool by maintaining their recent good form, while Liverpool will be hoping to continue their good form.

