Connect with us

News

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried's Legal Team Confronts Witness Intimidation Allegations With Fierce Defense
Advertisement

Politics News

Trump's 45-Page Indictment: The Unseen Consequences Of Trump's Actions In The Capitol Attack

News

BlackRock Investment Firm Under Investigation By House China Committee

News

Despite Cutting Costs, CVS Beats Earnings And Revenue Expectations

News Weather

Supermoon Spectacle: Two Full Moons In August For Sky Gazers - How To Observe The Supermoon?

Cryptocurrency Business News

Indonesia Unveils Pioneering State-Backed Cryptocurrency Bourse To Foster Crypto Market Growth

News News Asia

Typhoon Khanun Hammers Okinawa Japan 200K Homes Without Power

News Politics World News

Biden's DOJ Indicts Donald Trump for a Third Time Over Jan 6th

News Regional News

Japanese Tourist Photo's Shame Thailand's State Railways into Cleaning up Garbage

News News Asia

President Xi Jinping Replaces China's Top 2 Nuclear Force Commanders

News News Asia

Over 500,000 Ballots in Cambodia's Election Spoiled

News News Asia

Australia's Albanese Tells US to End its Persecution of Julian Assange

News News Asia

Myanmar's General Min Postpones Promised 2023 Election

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Zoo in China Denies Sun Bear is a Human in a Costume

News Crime

Senior Police Officer Sacked for Extortion and Attempted Rape

News Northern Thailand

Police Told Japanese Woman, 25 Found Dead Was Suicidal

News

In a Single Week, AMC Theatres Had Its Highest Revenue Ever

News

Donald Trump Recalls $60m From Super Pac Due To Legal Fees

News Asia Business News

India's IPO Frenzy: Small Firms Steal The Show With Impressive Offerings Upto Sub-$100 Million In 2023

News Asia News

Delhi University To Unveil DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 For Undergraduate Admissions

News

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried’s Legal Team Confronts Witness Intimidation Allegations With Fierce Defense

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Bankman-Fried

(CTN NEWS) – The legal representatives advocating on behalf of Sam Bankman-Fried have vehemently repudiated any accusations of intimidating witnesses during his ongoing criminal trial.

These allegations center around purported conversations with journalists from the esteemed New York Times, yet the defense posits that they rest on exceedingly tenuous grounds, predominantly built upon conjecture and veiled insinuations.

In a letter addressed to Judge Lewis Kaplan on the 1st of August, Bankman-Fried’s legal counsel vehemently maintained that the prosecution’s bid to revoke his bail and secure his detention lack substantive merit.

They assert that these maneuvers pivot on shaky assumptions, failing to withstand the test of robust evidence.

The defense further contends that Bankman-Fried’s engagement with a New York Times reporter was by no means an endeavor to intimidate the former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, nor was it a gambit to contaminate the jury pool.

From their perspective, this isolated interaction falls woefully short of furnishing adequate grounds to warrant pre-trial detainment.

Legal Team Defends Sam Bankman-Fried’s Actions as Just Exercise of His Rights Amid Bail Revocation Allegations

The legal team representing Sam Bankman-Fried vehemently asserted that his interaction with reporters constituted a “just exercise of his rights” to offer equitable remarks on an article that was already in progress and for which the reporter had alternative sources.

This perspective aimed to emphasize that Bankman-Fried’s actions were within the bounds of reasonable commentary.

On the 28th of July, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) took steps to revoke Bankman-Fried’s bail, alleging that he had shared Ellison’s diary with The New York Times in a bid to harass and intimidate her.

In response, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers advanced the notion that it was, in fact, the government itself that had shared Ellison’s diary with the newspaper.

According to their argument, the notion that the government was entirely uninvolved in the article’s genesis appeared implausible.

To reinforce this stance, the legal representatives pointed to the language employed in the story, which delved into the timing of the Government’s preparation of trial witnesses and referenced specific documents that were not provided to the reporter by Mr. Bankman-Fried.

The lawyers contended that these details strongly indicated an alternative source, hinting at the government’s potential involvement.

Legal Battle Over Article’s Sympathetic Undertone and Complexity of Witnesses in Bankman-Fried’s Case

Amidst the legal proceedings, the lawyers contended that the article in question, which featured excerpts from Ellison’s diary chronicling her feelings of being overwhelmed by her job, grappling with insecurities, and enduring heartbreak following her split with Bankman-Fried, had a sympathetic undertone favoring her portrayal.

It is noteworthy that Ellison has already pleaded guilty to fraud charges and is purportedly cooperating with the DOJ. Her anticipated role as a witness against Bankman-Fried in his criminal trial, slated for October, adds a layer of complexity to the case.

Judge Kaplan has taken a decisive step in this matter by implementing a gag order on both Bankman-Fried and the prosecutors involved. This measure will remain in effect until the judge thoroughly examines the petition to revoke Bankman-Fried’s bail.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Trump’s 45-Page Indictment: The Unseen Consequences Of Trump’s Actions In The Capitol Attack

Supermoon Spectacle: Two Full Moons In August For Sky Gazers – How To Observe The Supermoon?

Indonesia Unveils Pioneering State-Backed Cryptocurrency Bourse To Foster Crypto Market Growth
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs