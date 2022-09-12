Connect with us

Apple Watch Ultra First-Party Repair Can Cost Over 60% Of Its Original Price
(CTN News) _ There is no doubt that the Apple Watch Ultra has launched with a series of bulges, ridges, and grooves that are unlikely to appeal to the average Series 8 buyer;

Apple Watch claims that its new wearable is an ideal companion for those drawn to outdoor pursuits on a particularly extreme scale, as they are designed to be a rugged, outdoorsy companion.

 Therefore, one might assume that the new variant of the product is sufficiently terminally resistant to physical damage, especially considering the price at which it is being offered.

There has been no indication, however, as to whether or not the Cupertino giant will be offering a first-party repair service for the inaugural Ultra, which might come as a surprise to a customer that it has failed to reach through its endurance-focused marketing.

Apparently, the OEM estimates that it will cost customers US$79 for a replacement of the new wearable – although this applies only to customers who have also purchased an AppleCare+ plan with their new Watch Ultra (for US$99/US$4.99 a month extra).

 If that is not the case, it may come up to US$499: 62% of the price of the new iPhone-esque titanium smartwatch.

In China, where the Ultra starts at 6,299 yuan (~US$910), the same non-AppleCare+ quote reportedly goes up to 3,749 yuan (~US$541).

Although we were not able to verify that, we have found that a Apple Watch Ultra repair bill could reach up to €619 (US$625) in the European market (where the Watch Ultra is priced up to €999 (US$1,009)).

There is, therefore, a chance that the aspiring Apple Watch Ultra buyer is going to need to be a little more cautious than they expected with their super-premium new wearable device.

