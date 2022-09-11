Disney D23 Expo: Watching The Disney And Marvel Games Showcase

Connect with us

(CTN News) _ During D23 Expo 2022, Disney will host a video game showcase.

Live from the event, Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will feature announcements for previously announced video games as well as some “all-new announcements” from all corners of the company.

In advance of the event, we have compiled all the information you need to know, such as how to watch and when, as well as what to expect.

Fans of Marvel and Star Wars properties may find this to be an exciting day. How exciting will it be? I suppose…

D23 Expo: How to Watch Disney and Marvel Games Showcase

It is scheduled to take place at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT today at the D23 Expo. According to the official schedule on the D23 Expo website, it will last 90 minutes in total.

A live stream of the showcase will be available online as well as at the D23 Expo for those in attendance.

It is likely that most people will find it easiest to view the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel or the official Marvel Twitch channel.

Video footage from the showcase will likely also be available on the official D23 Expo YouTube channel, although there appears to be no placeholder for viewing it live as of this writing.

When watching simultaneous livestreams, you might want to watch on Twitch rather than YouTube to avoid being spoiled by social media.

Below we have embedded the official YouTube stream for your convenience.

Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo: What to Expect

In terms of what viewers can expect from the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase today, there are a few known quantities and many more unknowns.

The showcase will feature video games from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games.

This will include Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars:

The Skywalker Saga, as well as “a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

