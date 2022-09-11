Rayman DLC Will Be Included In Mario + Rabbids Spark Of Hope

During Ubisoft Forward 2022, creative director Davide Soliani showcased new gameplay featuring one of Sparks of Hope’s quests before confirming that more content will be released following the game’s launch.

“This cosmic journey will not end at launch,” stated Soliani. In the upcoming year, we intend to explore a number of exciting ideas.

Despite admitting that it is too early to reveal anything major about DLC, Soliani did tease that the third expansion will feature Rayman as a playable character.

Ubisoft Forward featured Mario and his gang fighting an angry Wiggler aboard a train, using a variety of special attacks and abilities to defeat the beast.

Previously announced as a Switch-exclusive strategy mash-up, Sparks of Hope aims to be the Super Mario Galaxy to the first game’s Mario Galaxy.

According to Solliani, “Our first thought was, ‘hmm, it’s a spiritual sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’, but the game will not be designed as a sequel.”

The team is back – Rabbids, Peach, Mario, Rayman– but the Mushroom Kingdom alone was not enough, so the entire Mario + Rabbids universe has been expanded on a cosmic level.”

The original Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle received a 7.7 out of 10 in our review, stating that,

“Its absurdist charm works against the odds, and it’s also far more challenging and meaty than you might think”.

