A Comprehensive Overview of Abortion Laws in the United States in 2023

(CTN News) – Discover the latest developments in abortion legislation across several U.S. states as legislatures grapple with expanding or restricting access following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last year. This comprehensive snapshot outlines pending and passed laws seeking to protect or limit abortion rights in 2023.

Restrictions:

Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban in April, pending state Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of the existing 15-week ban.

Idaho: Governor Brad Little signed a law in April making it illegal to aid a minor in crossing state lines for an abortion without parental permission, punishable by two to five years in prison. The state currently enforces a near-total abortion ban, except for rape, incest, or the mother’s life.

Montana: Governor Greg Gianforte signed several bills in May, including one aiming to overturn a 1999 state Supreme Court ruling protecting the right to abortion. Another law temporarily blocked by a state judge bans most second-trimester abortions by prohibiting a common surgical procedure.

Nebraska: Governor Jim Pillen signed a bill in May that restricts gender-affirming care for minors and also prohibits abortions for pregnancies beyond 12 weeks, previously allowed up to 22 weeks.

North Carolina: Republican lawmakers overrode Governor Roy Cooper’s veto in May to limit most abortions to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Exceptions include rape, incest, life-limiting fetal anomalies, and the mother’s life. The law requires doctor presence during abortion medication administration and mandates in-person consultations 72 hours before medical abortions. Proposed changes are being considered due to a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law.

North Dakota: Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill in April banning abortion, with exceptions for cases where the mother’s life or health are at serious risk. Exceptions for rape and incest victims are limited to the first six weeks of pregnancy.

South Carolina: A judge temporarily blocked a new “fetal heartbeat” law in May, banning abortions around six weeks into pregnancy. The state Supreme Court’s ruling on the previous version’s constitutionality remains uncertain.

Texas: Abortion is banned with limited exceptions, but legislation requiring internet providers to block abortion-related websites has been introduced.

Utah: Governor Spencer Cox signed legislation in March to prohibit licensing abortion clinics, potentially eliminating access. Abortion is currently banned after 18 weeks.

Wyoming: A state judge temporarily blocked a law banning medication abortion pills. Abortion is legal until viability (about 24 weeks), while a challenge to a near-total “trigger” ban is reviewed.

Protections:

California: The state Senate approved a bill to protect doctors who prescribe medication abortion pills to out-of-state patients.

Michigan: Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation in April repealing a 1931 bill criminalizing abortion.

Illinois: Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law in January protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients from legal attacks by other states.

Minnesota: Governor Tim Walz signed legislation codifying abortion rights, contraception, and fertility treatment in state law and protecting abortion providers and patients from other states’ legal attacks.

Ohio: Abortion rights supporters aim to collect signatures for a constitutional amendment asserting the right to abortion, with a deadline in July. Currently, abortion is legal up to 22 weeks.