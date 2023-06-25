Hikers Find the Remains of Actor Julian Sands in California

In a mountainous region in Southern California, where actor Julian Sands vanished five months ago, hikers discovered human remains on Saturday, according to officials.

According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the body was taken to the coroner’s office for identification next week after it was found around 10 a.m. in a remote area close to Mount Baldy.

No other information was available right away.

The mountain top climbs more than 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) east of Los Angeles, and Sands, an enthusiastic climber and mountaineer, headed out on it on January 13. He was reported missing on January 13. Throughout the winter, the area saw violent storms.

His family made their first statement following Sands’ abduction on Friday.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement read.

Julian Sands Career

Known for his work in the 1985 movie “A Room With a View,” 65-year-old British-born actor Sands is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three grown children.

The eighth official search for Sands since his disappearance on June 17 ended in failure, according to the authorities.

Julian Sands is a British actor known for his work in film, television, and theater. He was born on January 4, 1958, in Otley, West Riding of Yorkshire, England. Sands has appeared in a wide range of roles throughout his career, often portraying sophisticated and charismatic characters.

Some of Julian Sands’ notable film credits include “A Room with a View” (1985), directed by James Ivory, where he played the role of George Emerson; “Warlock” (1989), a supernatural horror film in which he portrayed the title character; “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995), a drama film in which he had a supporting role alongside Nicolas Cage; and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011), an adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s novel, in which he played the role of Henrik Vanger.

In addition to his film work, Julian Sands has also appeared in numerous television shows, including “Smallville,” “24,” “Dexter,” and “Ghost Whisperer.” He has also been active in theater, performing in various productions in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sands’ distinctive looks and talent have made him a recognizable and respected actor in the industry. His career spans several decades, and he continues to work on various projects in film, television, and theater.