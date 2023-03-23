Pakistan Day: Celebrating The Birth Of An Islamic Republic

(CTN NEWS) – Pakistan Day is an annual holiday that commemorates both the founding of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the nation’s freedom from British rule.

Every year on 23 March, Pakistanis around the world celebrate this day, which has great significance to them.

The history and significance of Pakistan Day, the occasions that led to the nation’s independence, and the ways in which the day is observed in Pakistan are all covered in this article.

Background: From Dominion to Islamic Republic

On August 14, 1947, Pakistan finally achieved independence from British colonial domination after several years of discussion.

The nation was then referred to as the Dominion of Pakistan and was divided into two parts: West Pakistan (present-day Pakistan) and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

Pakistan did not formally become an Islamic Republic until 23 March, 1956. On this day, the country’s constitution was ratified and the Dominion of Pakistan’s name was changed to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Pakistan Day commemorates the acceptance of the nation’s constitution and the founding of an Islamic Republic on 23 March.

The Road to Independence: A Brief History

Indian subcontinent’s struggle for independence was long and arduous. In the past, the region was ruled by various empires and colonial powers, including the British, the Portuguese, and the Mughals.

The Indian National Congress was formed in the late 19th century to represent Indian interests against British rule. In spite of this, the Congress was dominated by Hindus, and many Muslims felt that their voices were not heard.

The Lahore Resolution of 1940

In March 1940, the Muslim League, a political party representing the interests of Indian Muslims, held its annual conference in Lahore.

It was at this conference that the Lahore Resolution was passed, which called for the creation of an independent Muslim state in the northern and northwestern regions of British India.

The resolution stated that “the areas in which the Muslims are numerically in a majority as in the North-Western and Eastern zones of India should be grouped to constitute ‘Independent States’ in which the constituent units shall be autonomous and sovereign.”

The Role of the Muslim League

The Muslim League was founded in 1906 to represent the interests of Indian Muslims. The party was led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who later became the first governor-general of Pakistan.

Under Jinnah’s leadership, the Muslim League played a crucial role in the struggle for independence.

Jinnah’s vision of a separate Muslim state was initially met with resistance from both the British and the Indian National Congress. However, the Muslim League’s persistent efforts eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

The Struggle for Independence

The struggle for independence was marked by numerous protests, demonstrations, and acts of civil disobedience.

In 1919, the British government passed the Rowlatt Act, which allowed them to arrest and imprison anyone suspected of being involved in seditious activities.

This led to widespread protests and demonstrations, including the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, where British troops opened fire on a crowd of unarmed Indian protesters, killing hundreds.

The Ceation of Pakistan

On August 14, 1947, Pakistan finally won its independence after years of conflict. The nation was originally divided into West Pakistan and East Pakistan, two states with a predominance of Muslims.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as Pakistan’s first governor general and was instrumental in the founding of the nation.

Yet, there were difficulties in creating Pakistan. Millions of people were compelled to relocate to either India or Pakistan as a result of the partition of India, which resulted in massive violence and displacement.

Because of continuous hostilities between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir, the effects of partition are still being felt today.

The Significance of Pakistan Day

Pakistan Day is an important day for Pakistanis all over the world. It is a day to celebrate the country’s independence and the establishment of an Islamic Republic.

It is also a day to reflect on the struggles and sacrifices of those who fought for Pakistan’s independence.

Parades, flag-raising ceremonies, and other celebrations mark the day. In Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, a grand military parade is held every year to commemorate the day.

The president and prime minister of Pakistan also address the nation on this day, highlighting the achievements of the country and the challenges it faces.

Celebrations and Traditions

Pakistan Day is celebrated in many different ways across the country. In addition to the military parade in Islamabad, there are also parades and other events held in other cities and towns.

The day is also marked by the hoisting of the national flag, which is a symbol of pride and unity for Pakistanis. Many people also wear green and white, the colors of the Pakistani flag, to show their patriotism.

The national flag hoisting, a symbol of pride and solidarity for Pakistanis, also occurs on this day. To display their patriotism, many people wear green and white, the colours of the Pakistani flag.

Conclusion

Pakistan Day is an important day for Pakistanis all around the world. It is a national holiday commemorating the country’s independence and the founding of an Islamic Republic. It is also a day to remember those who fought for Pakistan’s freedom and made sacrifices.

Despite the hurdles that Pakistan has faced over the years, the nation has made significant strides in a variety of areas.

Pakistanis have done amazing things at home and abroad, in diverse fields from sports and entertainment to science and technology.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

A 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Pakistan