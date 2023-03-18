Connect with us

News Asia

SBP Issued a Commemorative Coin of Rs50 to Mark the Pakistan Senate's Golden Jubilee
Advertisement

News News Asia

China Push for Peace in Ukraine as Biden Screams War Crimes

News News Asia

Factories in China Exposed for Making Fake Thai Jasmine Rice

News Asia

North Korea Claimed ICBM Launch Aimed To "strike fear into the adversaries"

News Asia

Imran Khan's Supporters Rally in Solidarity as Police Attempt to Arrest him

News Asia News

North Korea Conducted 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missile Tests

News Entertainment Movies News Asia

John Wick 4 Star Donnie Yen The Latest Victim of Cancelled Culture

News Lifestyles News Asia

2023 Holi Festival of Colours Kicks Off in India and Around the World

News News Asia World News

China Warns US of Conflict if Biden Doesn't Change Course

News Asia News

Japan's Purposefully Destroyed New H3 Rocket Minutes After Its Launch

News News Asia

South Korea Intends To Resolve Its Forced Labor Feud With Japan

News Asia Business

China Targets A 5% Economic Growth Rate For This Year

News Asia News

South Korea, U.S. Armies Announced Their Largest Field Exercise In 5 Years

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Governor in Philippines, 5 Others Assassinated By Armed Gunmen

News Chiang Rai News News Asia

Ashes of 17-Year-Old "Wild Boars" Footballer Return to Chiang Rai

News News Asia

UN Accuses Myanmar's Junta of Waging War on Civilians

News News Asia Politics

Cambodia's Hun Sen Jails Opposition Leader Kem Sokha for 27 Years

News News Asia Politics

China's Xi Jinping to Tighten His Grip on Power

News News Asia Tourism

Chinese Tourism in Thailand Hindered By High Flight Prices

News Asia News

China Slams New US House Committee Against Beijing

News Asia

SBP Issued a Commemorative Coin of Rs50 to Mark the Pakistan Senate’s Golden Jubilee

Published

7 seconds ago

on

SBP Issued a Commemorative Coin of Rs50 to Mark the Pakistan Senate's Golden Jubilee

(CTN News) – On Friday, to celebrate the Senate’s 50th anniversary as Pakistan’s upper chamber of parliament, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released a special commemorative coin with a face value of Rs50.

SBP Issues Commemorative Coin to Mark Senate’s 50th Anniversary

According to a statement released by the SBP, the Senate will celebrate its golden jubilee in 2023 by issuing a commemorative coin with a face value of Rs50.

Constitutionally a permanent house, the Senate of Pakistan represents a process of continuity in national affairs and is the upper legislative chamber of Pakistan’s bicameral parliament, with equal representation from all of Pakistan’s provinces.

Coins can be obtained starting March 17th at all SBP Financial Services Corporation branch exchange counters. The coin is 30 millimeters in diameter, weighs 13.5 grams, and comprises 75% copper and 25% nickel cupro-nickel.

Pakistan Senate’s Golden Jubilee Honoured with Special Coin

The coin’s front features a waxing crescent moon and a five-pointed star oriented to the northwest, with the words “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan” printed in Urdu writing around the rim, above the crescent star.

The year of issue, 2023, is inscribed below the crescent on top of two wheat stems with their arms bent upward. The numeral “50” appears in bold characters on the coin’s right side, while on the coin’s left side, “Rupia” appears in Urdu script.

The Senate of Pakistan crest is featured on the obverse of the coin, in the exact center, with the monetary denomination of 50 written in artistic numerals to the right.

The words “Pakistan Senate Golden Jubilee” are written in Urdu around the circumference of the symbol and the top.

Underneath the emblem are the dates (1973-2023) representing the golden jubilee.

Related CTN News:

SBP Introduces Commemorative Rs75 Note to Mark 75 Years Of Independence

Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $66 Million to $3.258 Billion

China Mine Collapse Leaves At Least 2 Dead And More Than 50 Missing
Related Topics:
Continue Reading