A 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Pakistan

(CTN NEWS) – The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said on Tuesday that a 7.7-magnitude moderate earthquake rattled some areas of Pakistan, but no one has been killed as of yet.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake’s Richter scale magnitude was 7.7.

According to the seismic center, tremors from the earthquake were reported across the nation, including in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, and Azad Kashmir.

According to the seismological center, the earthquake’s epicenter occurred in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, and its depth was 173 kilometers. It shook some areas of Pakistan and its neighbors, India and Afghanistan.

Peshawar, Lower Dir, Chitral, Khyber District, Waziristan, Tank, Bajaur, Mardan, Parachinar, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, and Kotli were also affected by the earthquake.

Minor Earthquake Occurs In Punjab Pakistan

According to the NSMC, a low-magnitude earthquake with a 5.5 Richter scale magnitude rocked portions of Punjab at 3:04 pm the day before.

The shocks were felt throughout the province, including at Lahore, Sheikhupura, Muridke, Farooqabad, Gujranwala, Sharaqpur, and Jaranwala.

According to the NSMC, the earthquake’s epicenter was 20 kilometers away from Sheikhupura.

The areas that were hit by the earthquake. — NSMC

