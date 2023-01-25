Connect with us

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Drop Under 20,000 For The 4th Day
Advertisement

News Asia News

Seoul Subway, Bus Fares To Increase By 300 Or 400 Won

News Asia News

South Korea's Lunar New Year Flights Disrupted By Harsh Weather

News Asia News

Pakistan Fully Restores Power After Second Major National Breakdown

News Asia

Does Pakistan have No Money for the Upcoming Elections? 10 Worrisome Economic Indicators

News Asia News

Japan's PM Kishida: Population Shrinkage Must Be Stopped Now

News Asia

Here's Why India's Internet Growth has Stalled

News Asia News

China's Electricity Usage Expected To Rise 6% In 2023

News Asia

Pakistan Suffers Huge Trouble with No Electricity, No Gas, No Water

News Asia News

Japan Apartment Fire Kills 4 And Leaves 4 Critically Injured

News News Asia

Thailand, Myanmar Collaborate on Drug Trafficking on Border Regions

News Asia Covid-19 Health

COVID Death Toll Rises During Lunar New Year In China

News Asia News

North Korean Man Sentenced For Aiding Kim Jong Un's Regime

News Asia Business

China's Re-opening Boosts Emerging Market Inflows

News Asia

South Korea To Abolish Mask Mandate For Most Indoor Spaces This Month

News Asia

Seoul Neighborhood Evacuated After Fire Spreads

News Asia News

China's Cyberspace Authorities Standardize Law Enforcement; 420 Apps Blocked In 2022

News Asia Covid-19 News

China Reports Spike In Critical COVID Cases During The Holiday Season

Gaming Business News Asia

China's NetEase Rejects Activision Blizzard Game Distribution Deal

News Asia Covid-19 News

Hong Kong Eliminates Quarantine Order For COVID-19 Patients

News Asia

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Drop Under 20,000 For The 4th Day

Published

1 min ago

on

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Drop Under 20,000 For The 4th Day

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – Due to fewer tests conducted during the Lunar New Year holiday, which concluded the day before, the number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed below 20,000 for the fourth straight day on Wednesday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the nation reported 19,538 new cases, including 29 from outside, bringing the overall caseload to 30,040,556.

The daily caseload increased from the 12,262 cases reported the day before but marked a significant drop from the 36,896 cases reported the week before.

The nation saw 25 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the total to 33,270. According to the KDCA, there were 482 severely ill patients, up from 468 the day before.

/ GETTY IMAGE

With 51 million people, South Korea saw its total COVID-19 cases rise to 30 million the day before, three years after the country’s first infection was initially recorded on January 20, 2020.

Since the pandemic’s start, this year’s extended four-day Lunar New Year break was the first to be free from social distance limits.

On January 30, the government proposes to end the requirement that individuals wear masks in most indoor public venues, including schools.

However, the requirement will remain to apply to medical facilities and public transit.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Seoul Subway, Bus Fares To Increase By 300 Or 400 Won

South Korea’s Lunar New Year Flights Disrupted By Harsh Weather

Pakistan Fully Restores Power After Second Major National Breakdown
Related Topics:
Continue Reading