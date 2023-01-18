Chinatown Lights Up For ‘Chinese New Year’ In Bangkok

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – The Chinese New Year of the Rabbit celebrations begin on Monday night in Bangkok with a light-up ceremony, as more than 1.8 million Chinese tourists are anticipated to arrive in Thailand over the next two weeks.

Chinese embassy charge d’affaires Yang Xin and Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony in Bangkok’s Chinatown.

Where locals and foreign visitors could take in the dazzling festival lanterns and lights.

“One of the most significant festivals observed in Thailand is the Chinese New Year.

It has played a significant role in the century-long friendship between Thailand and China, “Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports, made a statement at the event.

“I think this year we’ll see more Chinese visitors,”

The Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22 and is mostly observed by the Thai-Chinese community in Thailand with lion dances and fireworks.

Chinese New Year festivities are also being held in several Thai provinces and cities.

Three years have passed since we began holding such extensive Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Thailand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Yang. The return of the holiday celebration this year is positive.

Yang claimed that the Thai people’s efforts to arrange such festivities are significant for the reciprocal sharing of joyous celebrations and wealth.

Yang expressed his hope that the festivities would foster a closer and more cooperative relationship between China and Thailand. Additionally,

I’m eager to see more Chinese tourists travel to Thailand to take in the country’s stunning natural environment, diverse culture, and infectious excitement.

Thailand has reportedly been one of the most popular tourist locations in advance of the Chinese New Year. More than 1.8 million Chinese visitors are anticipated at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the country’s largest international airport, between January 16 and January 28.

‘A Growing Number’

The airport has announced improved procedures, such as more check-in desks and making baggage drop-off service available four hours before departure, to handle the rising number of travelers during the holiday season.

In addition, the airport has offered interpreters to accommodate the needs of the airlines. Chinese language signs are also available at the airport’s stores and eateries.

According to Kampon Adireksombat, the first senior vice president at Siam Commercial Bank’s Chief Investment Office.

China’s recent changes to its policies regarding cross-border travel have had a significant positive impact on the economies of both China and other nations that are highly exposed to its trade, investment, and tourism.

According to him, the “most significant easing step that will likely boost” the Thai economy in 2023 is the change in the policy for foreign visitors to China.

