Connect with us

News Asia Crime News

Hackers From China Launch Cyberattack Against 12 South Korean Academic Institutions
Advertisement

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Drop Under 20,000 For The 4th Day

News Asia News

Seoul Subway, Bus Fares To Increase By 300 Or 400 Won

News Asia News

South Korea's Lunar New Year Flights Disrupted By Harsh Weather

News Asia News

Pakistan Fully Restores Power After Second Major National Breakdown

News Asia

Does Pakistan have No Money for the Upcoming Elections? 10 Worrisome Economic Indicators

News Asia News

Japan's PM Kishida: Population Shrinkage Must Be Stopped Now

News Asia

Here's Why India's Internet Growth has Stalled

News Asia News

China's Electricity Usage Expected To Rise 6% In 2023

News Asia

Pakistan Suffers Huge Trouble with No Electricity, No Gas, No Water

News Asia News

Japan Apartment Fire Kills 4 And Leaves 4 Critically Injured

News News Asia

Thailand, Myanmar Collaborate on Drug Trafficking on Border Regions

News Asia Covid-19 Health

COVID Death Toll Rises During Lunar New Year In China

News Asia News

North Korean Man Sentenced For Aiding Kim Jong Un's Regime

News Asia Business

China's Re-opening Boosts Emerging Market Inflows

News Asia

South Korea To Abolish Mask Mandate For Most Indoor Spaces This Month

News Asia

Seoul Neighborhood Evacuated After Fire Spreads

News Asia News

China's Cyberspace Authorities Standardize Law Enforcement; 420 Apps Blocked In 2022

News Asia Covid-19 News

China Reports Spike In Critical COVID Cases During The Holiday Season

Gaming Business News Asia

China's NetEase Rejects Activision Blizzard Game Distribution Deal

News Asia

Hackers From China Launch Cyberattack Against 12 South Korean Academic Institutions

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Hackers From China Launch Cyberattack Against 12 South Korean Academic Institutions

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – According to South Korea‘s internet safety commission, a Chinese hacking organization conducted a cyberattack against 12 South Korean academic institutions on Wednesday, but no substantial harm was done.

Some departments of Jeju University and the Korea National University of Education were among the 12 institutions’ websites that were hacked, according to the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA).

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, most of the 12 websites, including the one for the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy, were still inaccessible.

According to a Ministry of Science and ICT representative, the institutions that were attacked lacked adequate cyber protection. However, the incident did not appear to result in a significant personal data breach.

Cyber Security Team

According to KISA, a cyberattack against several South Korean agencies, including KISA, was predicted by the Chinese hacking outfit.

But it claimed that the website of the internet watchdog was unaffected.

Around the weekend of the Lunar New Year holiday, which lasted from Saturday to Tuesday, the Chinese hacking group, calling itself the Cyber Security Team.

Asserted that it had successfully infiltrated the computer networks of 70 South Korean educational institutions.

54 gigabytes of data that the organization claimed to have taken from South Korea’s government and public institutions will also be made public, the group further threatened.

/ GETTY IMAGE

The science ministry urged citizens and government organizations to be on the lookout for growing hacking dangers.

To assess the security posture against potential cyberattacks, Science Minister Lee Jong-ho went to the Korea Internet Security Center the day before.

The ministry was closely observing the group’s actions to look for potential new assaults.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Hackers From China Launch Cyberattack Against 12 South Korean Academic Institutions

Seoul Subway, Bus Fares To Increase By 300 Or 400 Won

South Korea’s Lunar New Year Flights Disrupted By Harsh Weather
Related Topics:
Continue Reading