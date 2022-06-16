30.1 C
Bangkok
type here...
Health

Thai Public Health Recommend A COVID Booster Every 4 Months

By Arsi Mughal
0
0
Thai Public Health Recommend A COVID Booster Every 4 Months
Thai Public Health Recommend A COVID Booster Every 4 Months

Must read

(CTN News) – According to the Ministry of Public Health, residents who have been vaccinated should receive a COVID booster vaccination every four months.

Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Opas Kankawinpong, urged Thai people to get three Covid-19 vaccinations and then keep topping up.

Everybody has antibodies, but they decrease every 3 to 4 months, irrespective of what vaccine they have received, so they should keep their antibodies up through vaccine COVID boosters every 4 months.

People at high risk, such as the elderly, those with a congenital disease, and people who frequent high-risk areas, should get extra vaccinations.

COVID Vaccine boosters are not recommended for children aged 5 to 11.

According to the ministry, in the long run, the vaccination frequency may be reduced to one shot a year, similar to the influenza vaccine.

Thais aren’t required to get vaccinated, but if they want a COVID booster, they can visit any of the nation’s vaccination centers and get it for free.

Related CTN News:

China: Beijing, Shanghai Back To Lockdown As Latest COVID Surge ‘ferocious & Explosive’
US Withdraws COVID Testing Mandate For International Travellers With Effect From June 12
COVID Surge Likely Caused by New Stronger Variant, Expert Warns. Follow These Suggestions
Previous articlePolice Arrest Lithuanian Man 30, for Murdering Transgender Lover
Next articleIt’s Venomous Jellyfish Season in Thailand, Says TAT

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks