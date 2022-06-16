Thai Public Health Recommend A COVID Booster Every 4 Months

(CTN News) – According to the Ministry of Public Health, residents who have been vaccinated should receive a COVID booster vaccination every four months.

Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Opas Kankawinpong, urged Thai people to get three Covid-19 vaccinations and then keep topping up.

Everybody has antibodies, but they decrease every 3 to 4 months, irrespective of what vaccine they have received, so they should keep their antibodies up through vaccine COVID boosters every 4 months.

People at high risk, such as the elderly, those with a congenital disease, and people who frequent high-risk areas, should get extra vaccinations.

COVID Vaccine boosters are not recommended for children aged 5 to 11.

According to the ministry, in the long run, the vaccination frequency may be reduced to one shot a year, similar to the influenza vaccine.

Thais aren’t required to get vaccinated, but if they want a COVID booster, they can visit any of the nation’s vaccination centers and get it for free.