China: Beijing, Shanghai Back To Lockdown As Latest COVID Surge ‘ferocious & Explosive’

(CTN News) – COVID-19 cases have surged in Shanghai and now in Beijing, bringing China’s two-year pandemic to a massive outbreak.

The mainland’s capital city is currently dealing with an unprecedented resurgence of Coronavirus infections a week after restoring dine-in and other recreational services, causing health experts to express concern.

Several parts of Beijing, and Shanghai returned to lockdown

The Beijing National Health Commission reported a record rise in daily cases from 138 to 196 in the latest “explosive” outbreak of infections in the capital city on Sunday.

The cases linked to the same cluster have surged in the past few days after Beijing reported a rapid community transmission among visitors of Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar last week.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, Beijing’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the outbreak is “ferocious, explosive, and widespread in nature.” Already, 115 cases from 6,000 contacts have tested positive for the virus, triggering serious anxiety for the 22-million-people city.

Just as Shanghai gradually began to witness a lower graph last week, over 500 people tested positive on June 9.

The virus cluster has been traced to Red Rose salon in Shanghai, a high-end beauty salon that reopened on June 1. The individuals tested positive were from 15 districts in the city of 25 million people.

