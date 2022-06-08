Covid’s 5th Vaccine Doesn’t have a plan, Says Ministry of Public Health

Thailand has decided not to roll out the fifth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the near future, according to the Department of Disease Control.

At this point, the Ministry of Public Health does not know if a fifth vaccination would be needed, or even if it would be safe or effective for them to administer.

According to the DDC director-general, Opas Karnkawinpong, those concerned members of the public should discuss the issue with their doctors, especially if they are planning on traveling to China or Japan. It is required by China for foreign visitors to get 2 Sinovac or Sinopharm injections, while Japan insists on 3 injections, one of which has to be an mRNA vaccination.

The possibility may exist, however, that individuals who have had four shots and have low immunity against the Coronavirus as a result of personal health conditions, could benefit from a fifth shot, but that needs to be discussed with a doctor.

The government has denied claims that it is planning to roll out another round of shots since the stock is rapidly running out.

The chief of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Supoj Malaniyom, told audiences not to fret about expiration dates because the Centre won’t distribute vaccines that have expired.

A fifth shot can be obtained at the Central Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station for those who need it. The facility offers vaccines to anyone between the ages of five and eighteen. This service is available every day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.