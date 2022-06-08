US Wastes 82 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

(CTN News) – Pfizer and BioNTech have requested that young children receive three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Biden administration.

Approximately 82 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted since the start of the pandemic, according to media reports.

NBC News obtained the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Just over 11% of COVID-19 Vaccine doses the federal government distributed between December 2002 and mid-May were thrown away.

That’s nearly 20 million more doses wasted than The Associated Press reported in February.

In the 1.5-year period, CVS and Walmart disposed of the most doses – over a quarter. The report said Rite Aid, Costco and a dialysis center each wasted more than a quarter of the doses they received.

Vaccines are packaged in vials and have a short shelf life. They must be used fairly quickly once opened before being thrown away.

The CDC reports that more than 751 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed nationwide, and 221.5 million people have been fully immunized. Yet fewer than half of those fully vaccinated have received their first booster shot.

According to White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha, children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years of age might be able to get vaccinated as early as June 21.

According to Jha, every parent who wants their child to be vaccinated will be able to get an appointment within weeks.

