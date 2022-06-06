COVID Surge Likely Caused by New Stronger Variant, Expert Warns. Follow These Suggestions

Experts have warned that a recent surge in COVID cases may be the result of a newly discovered genetic variant, with further suggestions to increase genome sequencing. It is very crucial to realize that unless genome sequencing is carried out, we will not know.” India reported its biggest jump in three months on Monday – an increase of 1,730 active COVID cases in a span of 24 hours. However, the severity of the disease is currently mild.

The Union Health Ministry announced on Monday morning that India has experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases as 4,518 new infections have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are a growing number of cases of COVID in India, with an active caseload of 25,782. This represents 0.06% of the country’s total number of positive cases.

Is there a new variant of COVID emerging?

In light of the fact that Omicron and its sub-lineages are currently circulating, TIGS Director Rakesh Mishra emphasized that severe disease is unlikely. “However, there must be early detection if people become sick.”. There is a possibility of a new variant being discovered.”.

He said there is a tiny possibility the new cases could be caused by a stronger COVID variant. “We should never slow down on genome sequencing. I think we have to keep in mind our sampling strategy as well as how we sequence,” he said.

He noted that anyone presenting with symptoms of COVID or reporting COVID at the hospital needs to be sequenced.

The fourth COVID wave is coming to India?

Dr Mishra stressed that caution was necessary since a fourth wave is unlikely. “People have started taking more risks and interacting more often. This gives the virus more time to spread,” he said.

According to the scientist, “we should not worry so much about it as long as there is no emergency.”

The number of COVID cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka increased sharply over the past week. As a result, the government on Friday advised five states to keep a close eye on the situation and take any necessary preventative measures to curb any spread of the infection.