US FDA Opens Way To COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Under 5

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – Two COVID-19 vaccines have been given approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for children aged 5 and under, allowing millions of children to be vaccinated.

As a result, the agency approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months to 4 years, and Moderna’s shot for those 6 months to 17 years of age. Those over the age of 5 are already eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

There is a strong desire among parents in the United States to vaccinate their children, but it is unclear how large the demand will be. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children aged 5 to 11 in October, but federal data show that only about 29% of that age group has been fully vaccinated.

Under-5 vaccinations may be introduced as early as next week, according to White House officials. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must make their recommendations on how the shots should be administered before the vaccination campaign can begin in earnest.

On Friday and Saturday, the outside advisers will vote on the recommendations.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement that people who are trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines.

Even though many children were infected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus during the winter surge, immunity waned over time and vaccinations should help prevent hospitalizations and deaths when the virus arises again.

The shares of Moderna rose over 3% to $125.16, while Pfizer gained nearly 1% to $47.81 in morning trading.

