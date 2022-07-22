Polio is Detected For The First Time In Nearly A Decade In New York State

(CTN News) – According to officials, a man who lives in Rockland County, New York, has contracted polio after becoming infected by someone who used the oral polio vaccine, which is no longer used in the United States.
According to officials, a case of polio has been identified in Rockland County among an unvaccinated adult man.
According to the New York State Department of Health and its Rockland County counterpart, the infection was transmitted by someone who received the oral polio vaccine, which has not been administered in the US since 2000.
According to a news release, the virus may have originated outside the United States, where the oral vaccine is still administered.
Ed Day, the Rockland County executive, said Thursday afternoon that the individual is no longer contagious.
Now, we are focused on two things: vaccinations and determining whether this disease has affected anyone else.”
Officials recommend getting vaccinated if you are not vaccinated or have not completed your vaccination series.
For those who have already been vaccinated against polio, the current case poses a very low risk: those who have already received all three shots are close to 100% protected.
It has been about a month since the person began experiencing symptoms, said Rockland County health commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.
The patient presented with “weakness and paralysis,” she said, and the department was notified on Monday.
Before the 1950s, when the first vaccine was developed, the disease was among the most feared in the country.