Polio is Detected For The First Time In Nearly A Decade In New York State

According to officials, a case of polio has been identified in Rockland County among an unvaccinated adult man.

According to the New York State Department of Health and its Rockland County counterpart, the infection was transmitted by someone who received the oral polio vaccine, which has not been administered in the US since 2000.

According to a news release, the virus may have originated outside the United States, where the oral vaccine is still administered.

Ed Day, the Rockland County executive, said Thursday afternoon that the individual is no longer contagious.

Now, we are focused on two things: vaccinations and determining whether this disease has affected anyone else.”

Officials recommend getting vaccinated if you are not vaccinated or have not completed your vaccination series.

For those who have already been vaccinated against polio, the current case poses a very low risk: those who have already received all three shots are close to 100% protected.

It has been about a month since the person began experiencing symptoms, said Rockland County health commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

The patient presented with “weakness and paralysis,” she said, and the department was notified on Monday.

In order to assess the risk to the community, Dr. Ruppert is now surveying the individual’s family and close contacts. The physician did not provide any additional information about the patient’s current health or prognosis.