26.1 C
Bangkok
type here...
Health

Polio is Detected For The First Time In Nearly A Decade In New York State

By Sufyan Ahmad
1
Polio
Polio

(CTN News) – According to officials, a man who lives in Rockland County, New York, has contracted polio after becoming infected by someone who used the oral polio vaccine, which is no longer used in the United States.

According to officials, a case of polio has been identified in Rockland County among an unvaccinated adult man.

According to the New York State Department of Health and its Rockland County counterpart, the infection was transmitted by someone who received the oral polio vaccine, which has not been administered in the US since 2000.

According to a news release, the virus may have originated outside the United States, where the oral vaccine is still administered.

Ed Day, the Rockland County executive, said Thursday afternoon that the individual is no longer contagious.

Now, we are focused on two things: vaccinations and determining whether this disease has affected anyone else.”

Officials recommend getting vaccinated if you are not vaccinated or have not completed your vaccination series.

For those who have already been vaccinated against polio, the current case poses a very low risk: those who have already received all three shots are close to 100% protected.

It has been about a month since the person began experiencing symptoms, said Rockland County health commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

The patient presented with “weakness and paralysis,” she said, and the department was notified on Monday.

In order to assess the risk to the community, Dr. Ruppert is now surveying the individual’s family and close contacts. The physician did not provide any additional information about the patient’s current health or prognosis.
An Orthodox Jewish man contracted polio, local elected officials said. Among ultra-Orthodox Jewish people in Rockland County, where vaccination rates tend to be lower than the general population, a measles outbreak occurred in 2018 and 2019.
Measles was spread by more than 150 people during that outbreak.
 In 2013, someone brought polio into the United States from abroad, causing the last case of polio in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has not been a case in the United States since 1979.

Before the 1950s, when the first vaccine was developed, the disease was among the most feared in the country.

In 2016, Rockland County, however, had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the region, with about half of children having received all their routine childhood vaccinations by 35 months of age.
The World Health Organization recommends 80 percent vaccination rates to achieve polio immunity.
People Also Read:
Previous articleBangkok Experienced Record Rainfall On Wednesday Night
Next articleVideo of Pretties in Fish Tanks Goes Viral in Thailand
learn spanish online
Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks