Demand for Monkeypox Vaccine Exceeds Supply, CDC Says

(CTN News) – In the monkeypox outbreak 2022 More than 1,400 monkeypox infections have been confirmed in 44 states and territories in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are long lines in places such as New York City – the epicenter of the outbreak – because demand for MPX vaccines has exceeded supply.

“We understand how frustrating this is,” Walensky told reporters Friday. Health and Human Services are working to increase supply, she added.

Walensky predicted an increase in cases through July and August, since symptoms usually appear within three weeks of exposure. It’s likely that those who are not yet aware they are infected will seek medical attention and get tested soon.

Walensky said the U.S. now has the capacity to conduct 70,000 tests per week after recruiting several commercial labs.

Labs test for orthopox, a virus family that includes monkeypox. Dr. Jennifer McQuiston of the CDC believes that people who test positive for orthopox likely have monkeypox Disease.

During the test, a swab is taken of the painful lesions that are characteristic of the disease, but they take weeks to develop after exposure. Another method of confirming orthodox does not exist, according to Walensky.

As of right now, the outbreak mostly affects gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. According to Walensky, the majority of 700 patients who provided demographic information identified as men who had sex with men.

According to the CDC, more than 11,000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed worldwide.

Vaccine distribution

HHS reports that the U.S. has shipped all monkeypox vaccine doses ordered so far, 156,000 in total, with the vast majority being delivered this week.

On Friday, the federal government made 131,000 additional doses available to local authorities, bringing the total supply to over 300,000.

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved the two-dose vaccine Jynneos for adults 18 and older who are at high risk of MPX or smallpox.

Skin-to-skin contact, close face-to-face interaction, such as kissing, and contaminated materials such as sheets and towels are the main ways in which an outbreak of monkeypox spreads.

In the past, the disease was usually characterized by flu-like Monkeypox treatment symptoms and monkeypox causes followed by a rash. However, the current outbreak has produced atypical symptoms, with some people developing a rash first or without any flulike symptoms at all.

The genitals or anus of many people have developed a rash, which can look like pimples or blisters.

Walensky said the CDC recommends minimizing sex with multiple or anonymous partners and avoiding intimate physical contact with individuals with monkeypox-like rashes.

It’s also a good idea to avoid sex parties or other events where people don’t wear a lot of clothes. If you decide to have sex with someone who has monkeypox, follow CDC guidelines to lower your risk, Walensky said.

