Thailand Reports its First Monkeypox Virus Case

In a report released Thursday by the Department of Disease Control (DDC), Thailand has reported its first monkeypox virus case. An infected 27-year-old Nigerian man travelled from Nigeria to Phuket.

According to DDC director-general Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, a joint investigation team was sent to a private hospital in Phuket on Monday following suspicions that one of its patients had the virus.

Several symptoms such as fever, coughing, sore throat, and runny nose led the patient to be hospitalized last week. Additionally, he had rashes and lesions on his body and face, which had spread to other parts of his body.

On Tuesday, the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Clinical Center determined that the man had the virus. The DDC lab later confirmed the monkeypox virus infection.

To help limit the spread of the disease, disease control officials in the province have been instructed to monitor and identify any additional monkeypox virus cases.

Thailand’s National Disease Control Committee determined on Thursday that this was the first case in the country.

To prevent panic, the DDC chief said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet declared monkeypox virus infection a global emergency.

In a meeting on Thursday, WHO experts discussed whether a surge in infections outside Africa since May now constitutes an international crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are now more than 15,000 monkeypox virus infection cases worldwide, with five deaths in Africa.