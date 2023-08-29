Other Nutrients That Boost Bone Health Besides Calcium And Vitamin D

(CTN News) – Osteoporosis Nutrients is a condition in which bones lose density and mass as well as changes in their quality and structure, leading to the loss of bone density and mass.

To reduce the risk of osteoporosis, health experts usually recommend consuming foods that are rich in calcium and vitamin D.A nutritionist with a fresh perspective, Lovneet Batra introduces some less-known nutrients that can benefit patients with osteoporosis by enhancing bone density through her recent Instagram reel.

There is a whole array of nutrients that contribute to building and maintaining strong bones besides calcium and vitamin D, which are the most common nutrients associated with preventing osteoporosis, but calcium and vitamin D are the most common nutrients associated with preventing osteoporosis.

For healthy bones, include these nutrients in your diet

Listed below are some nutrients that Lovneet Batra recommends for improving bone density:

1. The mineral magnesium plays a significant role in the strength of bones as it is incorporated into the matrix of the bones.

2. Potassium: Potassium helps maintain an acid-base balance in the body, which protects against bone loss by helping the kidneys maintain calcium retention.

3. The vitamin C found in fruits and vegetables acts as a potent antioxidant, thereby reducing oxidative stress and preventing bone decay.

4. The amount of phosphorus in your diet during the growth phase is crucial to the development of your bones. A lack of serum phosphate levels hinders the formation of new bones and the mineralization of existing bones. It may be a sign of malnutrition, a risk associated with osteoporosis and fractures, to have low serum phosphorus levels.

5. Vitamin K: Found in green leafy vegetables, this vitamin plays a crucial role in activating bone proteins through carboxylation.

6. It is essential for the synthesis of collagen and the mineralization of bones as zinc forms a major component of more than 200 enzymes.

7. Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 is a key component of DNA synthesis and has been shown to stimulate the activity of osteoblasts in the bone-building process. In addition to vitamin B12, other B vitamins such as folate and vitamin B6 are also linked to vitamin B12 in metabolic pathways.

8. Protein: Consuming protein is beneficial to bone health because it aids in calcium absorption and stimulates insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) secretion.

