As Liver Cancer Cases Rise, Here Are 9 Warning Signs
As Liver Cancer Cases Rise, Here Are 9 Warning Signs

Published

3 seconds ago

on

As Liver Cancer Cases Rise, Here Are 9 Warning Signs

(CTN News) – As liver cancer cases rise, experts are sharing nine warning signs that are indicative of the disease.

The likelihood that you will develop cancer depends on a number of factors, including your age, genetics, lifestyle, and the environment in which you live. Despite the fact that liver cancer can happen at any age, older people are more likely to develop it than younger people.

According to research conducted by Cancer Research, over the past two years, the mortality rates for liver cancer have more than tripled from 2017 to 2019. As of 2010, liver cancer accounted for three percent of all cancer deaths in the UK, making it the eighth most common cause of cancer death.

Currently, it is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the UK, with the number of deaths rising at an alarming rate. Liver Cancer UK estimates that there will be a six percent rise in case rates between 2023 and 2025, based on current trends.

As per the National Health Service, the following are the nine key symptoms of the illness:

  • In addition to your eyes turning yellow or your skin turning yellow, which may be less obvious if you have brown or black skin (jaundice), you may also have itchy skin, darker pee and paler excrement than usual.

  • A lack of appetite or a loss of weight without trying to do so

  • Have you ever felt tired or drained of energy?

  • Having a general feeling of unwellness or experiencing flu-like symptoms

  • There is a lump in your stomach on the right side

  • Being sick or feeling sick is one of the most common symptoms

  • You may experience pain in your right shoulder or at the right side of your tummy on the top right side

  • Feeling full very quickly after eating is one of the symptoms of indigestion

  • Swollen tummy that is unrelated to the amount of food you eat or how much you eat

There are a lot of symptoms that are very common and that can be caused by a number of conditions. Having these symptoms does not necessarily mean you have liver cancer, but it is important to see a GP if you have them.

As a result, if they are caused by cancer, finding them early might mean that they are easier to treat in the future.”

