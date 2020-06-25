Four Ways To Stay Fit From Home During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Everyone wants to be fit and healthy, but not everyone can go to the gym especially due to government lockdowns during the covid-19 pandemic.. The good news is, staying fit can be done from the comfort of your own home.

Not only does this save time and effort, it’s also extremely budget friendly. Recent events have also meant that many of us have no other option, with countless gyms around the world closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here we’ll cover four ways you can get in to shape from home, helping you to stay healthy all year round.

Workout With No Equipment

This is an option that many people don’t consider. The fact is, you can do incredibly challenging and efficient workouts using zero equipment. Exercises like squats, push-ups, dips and crunches are great for building muscle, and can be done using your body weight alone. If you’re finding things a little easy, try increasing the number of reps and minimizing your rest time between sets.

Try Online HIIT Classes

For a dose of cardio, try a session of high intensity interval training (HIIT). This involves alternating between periods of intense cardiovascular exercise and shorter periods of rest. A common structure is 20 seconds of exercise, followed by 10 seconds of recovery time.

These workouts usually last between 20-30 minutes and do a great job of raising your heart rate. Lots of classes online are available for free, providing you with some structure and encouragement as you follow along.

Build Flexibility With Yoga

For those of you who work at a desk, yoga can provide much needed relief for stiff joints and muscles. The only equipment you need is a yoga towel or mat, but even this isn’t essential.

As mentioned above, there are many resources available online for all levels, from beginner up to professional yogi. There is also evidence to show that yoga can help people with high blood pressure, depression and stress.

Get Yourself Outdoors

If you’re a beginner to working out, it’s best to keep things simple. For this,running is an ideal place to start. Put your trainers on, your headphones in, and head out for a jog. Do this just once or twice a week and you’ll reap the benefits. Running helps to build up your cardiovascular fitness, along with building stronger bones and muscles in your legs.

Being in the great outdoors will also provide you with fresh air and a dose of vitamin D, vital for people who spend long periods indoors. If your joints aren’t up to the stress of a run, take yourself for a long walk and build things up slowly.

Walking can help you to maintain a healthy weight, so is a good starting point if you’ve not been exercising for a while. It’s also a valuable exercise to pursue if you’re recovering from a recent injury, as it will help you to regain balance and coordination.

These are just a few of the ways you can maintain high fitness levels from home. Everyone’s different, so make sure you try a few things and see what works for you. Have fun and stay healthy!