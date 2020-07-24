Medical Experts in Thailand Create Herbal Weapon Against Covid-19

Medical and herbal experts in Thailand have come up with a herbal weapon that is is believed to help boost the body’s ability to fight Covid-19 coronavirus. The Faculty of Medicine at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), along with Medicare Co Ltd, has launched “Antavir”, a herbal composition which help boost the body’s ability to fight viral infections like Covid-19.

The herbal medication is believed to help improve the bodies immunity. Its also said to be anti-inflammatory, an inhibitor of cytokine stormand is said to reduce growth of different viruses. Which may prove to be helpful as Covid-19 continues spreading globally.

Dr Anawat Sermswan, a cardiac specialist and dean for research, said KMITL joined with the private sector to conduct research on herbs. Thus resulting Antavir which has been granted a patent for three years, Asia One reports.

The project is backed by the National Research Council of Thailand. KMITL had signed a memorandum of cooperation with the council in 2018.

The herbal weapon Antavir has been developed in the form of soft gel capsules to boost the absorption of active ingredients. Also to increase the stability of key substances. The medication has been developed using modern extraction methods and substance wrapping technology.

Global Covid-19 coronavirus cases surpass 15 million

Global Covid-19 coronavirus daily infections hit a new high over the previous 24 hours at 279,904, raising the total to 15.37 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 7,038 to 630,193. The US had the most cases at 4.10 million, up by 72,306, and the most deaths at 146,183, up by 1,230.

There have now been more than 15 million cases of coronavirus globally, with the United States, Brazil and India combining to make up almost 50 per cent of the infections.

The number of novel coronavirus infections around the world passed 15 million Wednesday, with Latin America and the Caribbean, one of the hardest-hit regions, notching more than four million cases.

Over 142,000 lives have been lost to the virus in the United States over the last five months, the highest in the world.

Among the 20 countries with the largest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth highest globally for deaths per capita, according to a Reuters analysis.