Chickenpox Over-The-Counter Medication Almost Killed A Boy

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

12 seconds ago

on

rash facebook 03 1

(CTN News) – A mother has posted shocking chickenpox images of her son Tommy to social media as a warning: never give your child ibuprofen to relieve chicken pox symptoms.

British mum Verity did, and the consequences were gruesome and almost deadly.

She said she took Tommy to the hospital when his temperature spiked and he couldn’t keep down food or fluids.

“A male nurse told me to help with the temperature, he could have ibuprofen and calpol together,” she told her Facebook followers.

She told her Facebook followers.

“I asked him about this, and he said it was an old wives tale. He also said ‘in all his time working in a hospital he’s never seen ibuprofen react to chicken pox.”’

While waiting for the doctors to issue a 24-hour pass, she noticed a mark on Tommy’s belly.

It could have been just another chicken pox forming, the nurse told me. I returned home after we left the hospital.”

Verity said by 6 a.m. the following morning, Tommy had developed “what could only be described as a bruise on his belly, but by 8 a.m. this bruise was turning black.”

I called my doctor, who saw us right away. To see if it spread, he drew around the marks. Then by 4 p.m., he had a swollen, blue, black belly.”

Verity was told Tommy shouldn’t have been given ibuprofen after he got an intense course of antibiotics and fluids. He could have died if he had one more dose, she said.

CPR Kids shared Verity’s post, and said that while such a reaction is rare, it can lead to necrotising soft tissue infections.

Skin, muscle, and other soft tissues can be destroyed by this life-threatening condition.

Signs and symptoms of chicken pox

  • Chickenpox (varicella) starts out with a slight fever, runny nose, feeling unwell, and a rash on the skin.
  • The rash usually begins as small lumps that turn into blisters and then scabs.
  • The rash appears over three to four days.
  • Symptoms usually occur two weeks after exposure to the virus.
  • Most people recover without complications, but pneumonia and inflammation of the brain can occur.
  • Vaccinated people can still get chickenpox. If chickenpox occurs in a vaccinated person it is usually mild and less contagious than in an unvaccinated person.
  • During the runny nose phase and up to five days after (when blisters have formed crusts or scabs), people are infectious.

.Spotted children should stay home until spots crust over, and Be vigilant with washing hands, staying away from pregnant women, babies, the elderly, and very sick people.

How do you catch chickenpox?

