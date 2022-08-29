Thailand Issues Dengue Fever Warning as Cases Top 16,000

Thailand’s Health Department has warned people to brace themselves for a dengue fever and hand-foot-mouth disease outbreak during the monsoon season. The health department on Sunday reported that people need to protect themselves from dengue fever.

Figures from the Department of Disease Control showed that 16,276 people had been infected with dengue fever from January 1 to August 10, and of those 14 died from complications from the virus.

The health department stated that most of those who had died from dengue fever were at least 35 years old, which means the disease is no longer one that affects children only.

People have been advised to see the doctor immediately if they suffer from a high fever for more than two days. Especially if they develop a persistent headache, muscle pain and tiny red spots on the body and limbs.

The health department said visiting a doctor in time will help reduce dengue fever fatalities.

People have also been encouraged to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds like stagnant water and cover their water containers with a lid to prevent larvae from being laid.

Meanwhile, the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health has warned parents and teachers to keep an eye out for head-foot-and-mouth disease among children, especially toddlers and preschoolers.

The institute stated that the spread of the head-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) will only increase during the monsoon season.

Children under five should be closely monitored. Symptoms of infection include fever, fatigue, blisters on the tongue, gums, and hands, as well as clear blisters on the feet.

Children under 10 are most likely to suffer from HFMD, but adults can also develop it. The risk of infection exists for everyone, though not everyone who is infected will get sick.

Children and adolescents are more susceptible to infection and illness from these viruses since they have fewer antibodies and are less likely to have been exposed to them previously.

It is possible to develop immunity to the specific virus after infection, but a second episode may develop after infection with another enterovirus.

