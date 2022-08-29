Skin Cancer Prevention Tips For Your Family

(CTN News) – Different people are affected by cancer. Colorectal cancer, skin cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer are the most common types of cancer. The most common type of cancer is skin cancer.

Skin Cancer.

Most cancers are skin cancers, which account for more than half of all diagnoses. It is, however, one of the most preventable types of cancer.

Avoiding ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and other sources, such as tanning beds, is the best way to prevent skin cancer.

Skin cancer is classified into three types: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

The most common types of skin cancer are basal and squamous cell carcinomas, both of which are usually curable. In the early stages of melanoma, it is curable.

Symptoms of Skin Cancer.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of skin cancer is the first step in preventing it.

Changes in the appearance of the skin, such as the appearance of a mole or the appearance of an existing mole, are the most common symptoms of skin cancer.

Skin changes, itching, bleeding, or crusted patches can also be symptoms.

The best way to find skin cancer early is to prevent it from happening in the first place. Here’s how you can protect your family and decrease their chance of skin cancer.